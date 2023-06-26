It’s finally time to show off your basketball play![Hirohiro Toyoda Blog]

Hello, this is Toyota!

Drama “Isn’t that a ripoff? ]has entered the final stage, and I feel lonely that it will be over. At the same time, I am preparing for the next work. I’m looking forward to it.

Surprisingly, in the next work, there is a scene of playing basketball. It’s finally time to show off what has been so much of my life. It’s been a long time since I’ve touched a ball, so I feel like I’m back in school (laughs).

On days when I don’t have work, I spend more time reading. The book I’m reading right now is Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84. Now that I have finished reading BOOK1, I would like to move on to the next one! Am I the only one who feels like the reality is mixed up with the story of the novel when reading?

Well, what I want to say is that my hair has grown recently.

Round and round ~ (^^)

