Home » It’s finally time to show off your basketball play![Hirohiro Toyoda Blog]
Entertainment

It’s finally time to show off your basketball play![Hirohiro Toyoda Blog]

by admin

Hello, this is Toyota!

Drama “Isn’t that a ripoff? ]has entered the final stage, and I feel lonely that it will be over. At the same time, I am preparing for the next work. I’m looking forward to it.

Surprisingly, in the next work, there is a scene of playing basketball. It’s finally time to show off what has been so much of my life. It’s been a long time since I’ve touched a ball, so I feel like I’m back in school (laughs).

On days when I don’t have work, I spend more time reading. The book I’m reading right now is Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84. Now that I have finished reading BOOK1, I would like to move on to the next one! Am I the only one who feels like the reality is mixed up with the story of the novel when reading?

Well, what I want to say is that my hair has grown recently.

Round and round ~ (^^)

See also  The New Year's Eve movie opens in December with a rich variety of themes

You may also like

Wenliu healthy red light fit SHINee skinny Guanghua...

They made my week the dresser

I found a movie I like after filming[Kotaro...

New products, old favorites and discount | Dermalogica

A day like today, but in 2011, Belgrano...

Guoman “Cang Yuan Tu” officially launched ingenious production...

A candidate for mayor could not vote because...

New Wave of GBA Film！24 Short-film Proposals Show...

They rehabilitated roads, but they suspend classes for...

Passerini celebrates in the bunker and talks about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy