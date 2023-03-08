Original title: The return of the concert is hard to get a ticket to prevent scammers

Shenzhen Business Daily reporter Ren Jianxin

“The concert tickets were sold out in one minute” “The number of people who want to see it exceeded one million times”… This is the status quo of “scraping tickets” for Jay Chou’s concert a few days ago. With the return of offline concerts, many singers have officially announced the concert itinerary one after another. However, the popularity of “tickets are snatched up in seconds” and “one ticket is hard to find” has caused many people to repurchase “scalper tickets”, but they don’t know scammers Also staring at here!

At 16:00 on March 2, Xiaomei (pseudonym) browsed Jay Chou concert tickets on Xiaoshushu, and saw someone posting a ticket to sell tickets, so Xiaomei left a WeChat ID in the message box of the post. Not long after, someone added her WeChat, asked her to pay a deposit of 300 yuan, and gave her an Alipay QR code. After Xiaomei added the other party’s Alipay, she saw a reminder that there was a payment risk during the transfer, so she did not complete the transfer. The other party asked Xiaomei to add QQ, and sent the deposit to the other party through QQ red envelopes, which caused her to lose 300 yuan in the end.

On March 2, 27-year-old Xiaoxue (pseudonym) wanted to buy tickets for Joker Xue’s concert for her husband. When I checked a certain blog at home, I found an account called “Daytime Don’t Know Night”. Xiaoxue told the other party the relevant information, and then the mobile phone received a message saying that “the ticket has been booked.” However, after Xiaoxue transferred the money to the other party, she received another text message saying that the order had timed out. At this time, the customer service also contacted Xiaoxue, saying that the ticket was not booked successfully, and asked Xiaoxue to add the other party’s QQ to refund, and also asked for some of her personal information. Then the other party called Xiaoxue on QQ, and the other party asked Xiaoxue to send the balance in WeChat and bank card to the other party… After a series of operations, Xiaoxue finally lost 680 yuan.

29-year-old Xiao Zhu (pseudonym) was looking for concert tickets for the “Runaway Plan” band on a certain blog. When he saw someone posting, he contacted the other party to buy concert tickets (600 yuan). The other party sent Xiao Zhu a link, asking to fill in the information and then transfer the money. However, after Xiaozhu finished transferring the account, the other party claimed that “the payment was not successful” and asked Xiaozhu to download the “Jumu” APP. Xiaozhu found out that he was cheated, so he did not continue the operation. In the end, the loss was stopped after being cheated of 600 yuan.

How did the crooks succeed? The reporter learned from the Shenzhen Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Center that there are two common routines. Routine 1: On the eve of the sale of the official concert tickets, scammers post “fishing” on platforms such as “XX Blog”, “XiaoXX Book”, “DouXX”, claiming that there are official ticket sales channels, or insiders, can buy very Tight tickets. Then they demanded payment for the price with reasons such as “deposit” and “hard work fee”, and even said that the card order needs to be re-marked for payment before the ticket can be issued, so as to defraud more money. Routine 2: On the eve of the concert, the scammer falsely claims that he has bought tickets but cannot go because of family affairs, or breaks up with his ex and “transfers in tears”. black.

How to prevent such scams? The Shenzhen Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Center reminds the general public: On various social platforms, use the official ticketing logo as the avatar, ×× ticketing agent as the user name, and take the initiative to send a private message to ask if there is a need for ticketing, and the possibility of fraud is extremely high. Do not click unfamiliar links easily, so as not to enter the fake ticketing website made by scammers, and prevent Trojan horse programs from stealing online banking accounts. In addition, anyone who does not trade through a formal platform, asks for repeated payments for various reasons, and requires a deposit for refunds, is a liar. If you have any questions about the booking information, please contact the customer service of the regular ticketing company in time. Once you find that you have been cheated, you should call the anti-fraud hotline 96110 in time, and keep the relevant evidence.

