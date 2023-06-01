“It’s like a game in which you move forward and backward squares all the time”

In general, a picture of bronchiolitis may require a minimum hospitalization period of five to seven days and a maximum of one month. In the case of Estefanía, a nine-month-old baby from Cordoba, there were 23.

She was admitted to the hospital on May 8, but it all started about three days earlier when her daughter began to experience bronchospasm and wheezing (wheezing sound when breathing).

“She is very allergic and usually has bronchospasm events, so she was on preventive treatment. The pulmonologist told me that every time she had a crisis, she would apply a rescue, which consisted of four shots of medication every 15 minutes for an hour. But this time she did not take effect and I took her to the guard, ”she explains to The voice Mariana, Estefanía’s mother.

After that first visit to the guard, others followed where they again applied rescues, corticosteroids and told them to continue treatment at home. Despite everything, he did not improve.

“She did not resolve her picture despite the fact that the bailouts were applied. She was very upset, she cried constantly, she fell asleep from time to time. Another symptom was that she had constant agitation and moved her tummy quickly. They say that it is difficult for them to breathe and she was agitated to be able to breathe, but it was very difficult for her, ”adds Mariana.

After several rounds and rounds, they receive the news of a possible hospitalization, which is prescribed when the child has low oxygen saturation. “La Gorda, the previous days she was saturating well, but on Monday night when we arrived we already had a low, she was lacking oxygen,” he continues.

Bronchiolitis guards at the Pediatric Hospital of Córdoba. (Ramiro Pereyra/LaVoz)

That day they first go to the Reina Fabiola Clinic, where they attend regularly, but there were no beds available in the Intensive Care Unit (UTI), so they were referred to the Allende Sanatorium located in Nueva Córdoba.

According to the mother’s account, until the time of the transfer they waited about nine hours. In any case, she says that when they noticed the baby’s breathing difficulties, the guard gave her priority and gave her oxygen.

Subsequent treatments consisted of oxygen therapy, then an automatic respirator, and finally a non-invasive mask. Relief came last Tuesday when he was finally discharged.

“The doctors explained to us that it is a condition that peaks in terms of improvements and setbacks, so you are there all the time pending the evolution. As parents in that sense, you have to be patient, wait and know that it is resolved with the days, ”says Mariana.

And he closes: “If I could define it as a mom, it feels like a great game in which you go forward and backward a few boxes. It is important to have a support and containment network, and to take turns being with the other children, resting, cleaning up. It is the day to day where you feel a roller coaster of emotions but you can not do more than wait ”.