Home Entertainment It’s like an idol drama! Darren Wang voluntarily confessed to the public for the first time “the process of chasing Cai Zhuoyi” – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle
Entertainment

It’s like an idol drama! Darren Wang voluntarily confessed to the public for the first time “the process of chasing Cai Zhuoyi” – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

by admin
It’s like an idol drama! Darren Wang voluntarily confessed to the public for the first time “the process of chasing Cai Zhuoyi” – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

(Comprehensive news) Wang Dalu and Malaysian actress Cai Zhuoyi have been rumored for more than a year. At the beginning of December, they finally publicly admitted that the other party is their girlfriend, and announced that they will participate in the variety show “Oh, Good Body” together as a couple.

They made their relationship public for the first time in the show, and Wang Dalu confessed: “With you, I have a new family.”

Wang Dalu shyly revealed in the show that he is a person who lacks love. After getting to know Cai Zhuoyi, he felt the importance of family from him.

Wang Dalu said emotionally: “(She) let me know the beauty of my family.”

Cai Zhuoyi also admits that she has no friends, but after getting to know Xiang Dalu, she feels that he takes care of her very much and will take her out to play.

Later Wang Dalu temporarily returned to Taiwan, but he did not break contact with Cai Zhuoyi during these two months. He would share with her what happened every day, and gradually developed a good impression between the messages.

Wang Dalu finally took the initiative to confess: “Do you want to think about being together?”

The romantic relationship between the two made other artists participating in the show call out: “It’s like an idol drama!”

See also  Artissima restarts in Controtempo with 154 galleries to be "touched"

You may also like

SUPER JUNIOR surprised to release the live performance...

Lunar New Year movie box office breaks through...

Stay with the moon forever, protect the common...

Huawei Music’s 2022 annual list is released, with...

The most expensive ten pairs of sneakers in...

Shen Yun Boxing Day in San Jose, Bay...

Shen Yun is about to open 36 shows...

Leslie Cheung loved Christmas most during his lifetime,...

The movie “Predecessor 4: Early Marriage” was launched,...

Justin Bieber blasts copyright infringement and scolds “garbage”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy