(Comprehensive news) Wang Dalu and Malaysian actress Cai Zhuoyi have been rumored for more than a year. At the beginning of December, they finally publicly admitted that the other party is their girlfriend, and announced that they will participate in the variety show “Oh, Good Body” together as a couple.

They made their relationship public for the first time in the show, and Wang Dalu confessed: “With you, I have a new family.”

Wang Dalu shyly revealed in the show that he is a person who lacks love. After getting to know Cai Zhuoyi, he felt the importance of family from him.

Wang Dalu said emotionally: “(She) let me know the beauty of my family.”

Cai Zhuoyi also admits that she has no friends, but after getting to know Xiang Dalu, she feels that he takes care of her very much and will take her out to play.

Later Wang Dalu temporarily returned to Taiwan, but he did not break contact with Cai Zhuoyi during these two months. He would share with her what happened every day, and gradually developed a good impression between the messages.

Wang Dalu finally took the initiative to confess: “Do you want to think about being together?”

The romantic relationship between the two made other artists participating in the show call out: “It’s like an idol drama!”