Home » It’s like stepping inside an architectural model.“Small Art Spots” Aichi Edition that you must visit[中川大輔ブログ]
Entertainment

It’s like stepping inside an architectural model.“Small Art Spots” Aichi Edition that you must visit[中川大輔ブログ]

by admin
It’s like stepping inside an architectural model.“Small Art Spots” Aichi Edition that you must visit[中川大輔ブログ]

In the November issue of Men’s Nonno, I introduced my favorite art spots in Tokyo (also available on the website).

In this blog, we will introduce small art spots in Aichi Prefecture!

Recently, I went to Aichi Prefecture for a photo shoot.

First of all, I’ve always wanted to visit the campus of Nagoya Zokei University!

My sense of scale went wrong and I felt like I was inside an architectural model.

The light created by this lattice was very beautiful.

It’s a university campus, but there are some places that are open to the public, so be sure to check it out.

Also, the Toyota Municipal Museum of Art.

The well-controlled design created a really detailed and tense space.

And this is the former Mikawa Hirose Station, where I went to shoot a drama.

You can walk along the tracks on the platform of an abandoned station.

It was a green road and looked very pleasant on a sunny day.

I’m glad I went to Aichi Prefecture!

See also  What is the tablet, the surprising and legendary invoice that is only sold in a city in the southeast of Córdoba

You may also like

Mass escape of inmates from Haiti prison after...

The Rise of Chen Ze: From Online Gaming...

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita 3869, LIVE: results of...

Orchestra of Salsero Michel ‘El Buenón’ Abandons Him...

Retail sales fell 25.5% year-on-year in February after...

In ‘K2 seeks K3’ he did not make...

Ballroom Dancer Milla Sambell Impressed by Shen Yun’s...

a boy joined Rei in an unforgettable live...

: Olga Tañón’s Terrifying Plane Experience in Venezuela...

HELIOT EMIL Unveils Groundbreaking 2024 Autumn/Winter Collection at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy