It’s like stepping inside an architectural model.“Small Art Spots” Aichi Edition that you must visit[中川大輔ブログ]

In the November issue of Men’s Nonno, I introduced my favorite art spots in Tokyo (also available on the website).
In this blog, we will introduce small art spots in Aichi Prefecture!
Recently, I went to Aichi Prefecture for a photo shoot.
First of all, I’ve always wanted to visit the campus of Nagoya Zokei University!
My sense of scale went wrong and I felt like I was inside an architectural model.
The light created by this lattice was very beautiful.
It’s a university campus, but there are some places that are open to the public, so be sure to check it out.
Also, the Toyota Municipal Museum of Art.
The well-controlled design created a really detailed and tense space.
And this is the former Mikawa Hirose Station, where I went to shoot a drama.
You can walk along the tracks on the platform of an abandoned station.
It was a green road and looked very pleasant on a sunny day.
I’m glad I went to Aichi Prefecture!