Original title: It is not easy to hit the watch, these 5 watches let you see the limit of decoration!

Author: The Age of Watches

Ornament Ornament, as the name suggests, is texture decoration. We can see various patterns on the watch, some of which have become classics, such as Glashütte stripes, fish scales, Tapisserie plaid, Côtes de Genève. . . . . . Some of these patterns are on the dial and some on the movement, adding luster to the watch. But it is very decorative like the 5 watches below, beyond the limit! It’s not easy to make you want to hit the watch.

Bell & Ross BR 05 ARTLINE watch

Patterns are mostly used on the dial and movement, and it is rare to make a fuss on the case and strap like this Bell & Ross BR 05 ARTLINE watch, and the embossed technology used in the watch is more three-dimensional instead of flat decoration. sense. Of course, carved cases and straps are not uncommon, but most of them are modified watches or high-end watches. It is the first time to see such a personal and industrial-style decoration like Bell & Ross.

The rounded bezel of the BR 05 Artline is integrally formed with 4 screw heads inlaid on the case. The engraving effect of the bezel is very good, and the middle link of the bracelet is also decorated in the same way, adding an elegant style. The unique pleated shape is inspired by the crinkled aluminum fuselage design of aircraft and the urban chic that makes good use of aluminum. The watch uses a 40mm stainless steel case with a matching gray sunray dial, which is simple, modern and fashionable. Most importantly, absolutely impressive.

The watch is equipped with the BR-CAL 321 automatic movement, the sapphire glass case back sees through the movement structure, and the oscillating weight is inspired by the metal ring of the sports car wheel. Water resistant to 100 meters.Limited to 250 pieces, only available in Bell & Ross stores, official price41,000 yuanRMB.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Series Watch Kazuyo Sejima Special Edition

Architecture is solid, time is fluid, static and dynamic are two sides of one body. Bulgari collaborated with Japanese architect Kazuyo Sejima (winner of the Pritzker Prize in 2010 and the Golden Lion at the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2004) to create this refreshing Octo Finissimo series watch Kazuyo Sejima special edition . Beneath Bulgari’s iconic Octo Finissimo appearance, the architectural style gives its dials its soul with its own aesthetic.

The master uses a strong visual contrast between tangible materials and transparent elements to fully express the aesthetic principles that run through his work. A signature feature of this model, the sapphire glass dial presents a stunning mirror effect, which is complemented by a dot pattern designed by the Japanese architect. Against the background of the fully polished stainless steel case and bracelet, the dial is even more dazzling.

With a diameter of 40 mm and a thickness of 6.4 mm, the watch is powered by the BVL 138 self-winding movement with the signature of Kazuyo Sejima engraved on the case back. The watch is limited to 360 pieces and comes in a special gift box made of stainless steel.The price is 12,000 pounds, equivalent to RMB96,600 yuan。

Bulgari Aluminium Watch Sorayamaji Special Edition

In addition to the high-end Octo Finissimo, the entry-level Bulgari also has an impressive new product – the special Bulgari Aluminium watch Sorayamaji. When I first saw the watch, it gave me the impression that the brand applied the fish scale pattern that is often seen in the decoration of the movement on the dial. But in fact, this watch is the product of cooperation between the brand and the famous Japanese artist Sorayama Ki.

Interestingly, the designer states that the circular swirl pattern was inspired by the fuselage design of the Spirit of St. Louis (but very different from the same aircraft-inspired design above). The watch features galvanized texture and subtle details, and the silver dial is embellished with a shimmering pearlescent swirl pattern, reminiscent of a body that shines in light. The only number “2” is derived from the artist’s lucky number.

The watch features an aluminum case and a rubber bezel, the crown and case back are made of reinforced black titanium, and the bottom case is engraved with Sorayama’s personal signature in dark black. The watch is equipped with a self-winding mechanical movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters.Limited to 1000 pieces, official price26,200 yuanRMB.

Baume & Mercier Riviera Series Riviera Baumatic Date Self-winding Watch 10701

Baume & Mercier also has a watch with a unique pattern that makes people remember this year, that is, the Baume & Mercier Rivera series Riviera Baumatic calendar automatic watch 10701. The watch abandons the iconic mountain and sea pattern, adopts a semi-hollow design, and has a grid-shaped semi-transparent dial with a soul, which is reminiscent of sports tools such as tennis and badminton rackets. In fact, its inspiration comes from navigation, in smoked blue. The sapphire crystal dial has a nautical look.

The watch uses a 42mm stainless steel case, the side of the case is surrounded by blue anodized aluminum, and the colored lines of the groove in the middle of the crown subtly echo the tone of the dial. The watch is equipped with a Baumatic automatic movement produced by Baume & Mercier, and is water-resistant to 100 meters. The blue rubber strap covered with canvas texture is just right.Official watch price30,400 yuanRMB.

Yulian Noramins Calendar Watch 2022 German Antique Car Rally Limited Edition

As early as the first time I saw this Yulian Noramins calendar watch in the 2022 German antique car rally limited edition in the circle of friends, I was deeply impressed. The watch draws inspiration from antique Mercedes-Benz cars, with a two-tone dial, and the outer ring of the milky white dial has a curved design, echoing the round shape of the antique car. The black hollow grid plate in the center becomes the visual focal point, making the car’s radiator grille. Through the grid, the automatic movement inside the watch is looming, adding a bit of mystery.

The watch uses a 40mm stainless steel case with a thickness of 9.85mm and is water-resistant to 100 meters.Limited to 200 pieces, official price16,500 yuanRMB.