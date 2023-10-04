It’s time for great musicals

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Season comes to life, the big shows make their debut. In Milan there is a musical from the nineties, now a classic, “Chicago”, which was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2002, starring Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones; Stefania Rocca makes her debut in the role in Milan. The Sistina, in Rome, also opens the Season with another musical classic, “Cats”, by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Malika Ayane will perform the most famous song, “Memory”. A total change of atmosphere, in the rarefied autumnal lagoon, to listen to two Malipiero quartets at the Venetian Cini Foundation.

Milano

From 5 October to 29 October, then on tour in Trieste and Rome and then again in Milan from 13 December to 27 January, the musical “Chicago” at the National Theater, with Stefania Rocca and Chiara Noschese. Written by three excellent authors such as John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics and libretto) and Bob Fosse (libretto, direction and choreography), “Chicago” is one of the great classics of musicals. It is a show whose international fame has increased significantly around the world since the release of the film in 2002 (winner of six Oscars), directed by Rob Marshall, starring Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and John C Reilly. After its debut on Broadway in 1996, in over 25 years it has been performed in 36 countries and awarded with 6 Tony Awards for ‘Best Direction’, ‘Best Choreography’ and ‘Best Revival of a Musical, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy. The tour resumes in February, until April 23rd.

Roma

From 5th to 29th at the Sistina Theater the famous cats protagonists in the musical “Cats”. We will follow them when, on a special night of the year, all the Jellicle cats meet at the Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, chooses and announces which of them will be reborn to a new life. the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the poems of Nobel Prize winner Thomas Stearns Eliot; with a voice like that of Malika Ayane, who will play the character of Grizabelle, with the famous song “Memory”; a production of the Sistina signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, with orchestra, in Italian, and set in the capital. Company of 27 artists, subjected with make-up and costumes to a real metamorphosis, surprisingly realistic, which makes them authentic ‘humanized cats’. The choreographer is Billy Mitchell, an emerging choreographer from London’s West End and current associate choreographer of Webber’s latest productions, from “School of Rock” to “Cinderella”. On tour until March 3rd.

Venezia

On the 7th at the Lo Squero Auditorium of the Cini Foundation, in this ancient boat workshop with an extraordinary view of the lagoon, we listen to the music of the great Venetian Gian Francesco Malipiero with the Quartet of Venice: Quartet no. 3 “Cantari alla madrigalesca” and the Quartet n. 6 “Noah’s Ark”; finally, the Quartet in D minor by Ottorino Respighi. On October 21st the Dutch pianist Gile Bae will give the concert, in a layout that unravels between various paintings of piano literature with pages by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. The 2023 Season concludes on December 16th.