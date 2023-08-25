It’s time to play! – DE/ESEMBLE starts the autumn with the event “Play Date”.

OF/SEEMS opened with PLAY DATE am 29. September his fall program. The focus of the event is – in the spirit of the festival – on the combination of different styles of jazz and exploratory electronic music. PLAY DATE takes place in the Theater Hamakom/Nestroyhof, where the three concerts are visually accompanied in different ways.

Line-up

Yvonne Moriel (c) Alex Gotter

yvonne moriel :: sweetlife quartet

Jazz mixed with dub effects and electronics – that’s sweetlife. The saxophonist and composer Yvonne Moriel belongs to a new generation of musicians who do not allow themselves to be pinned down to a specific genre. The EP sweet life served as the starting point for the live concept sweetlife4, consisting of Yvonne Moriel, Stephanie Weninger (keys & synth bass), Raphael Vorraber (drums) and Lorenz Widauer (trumpet). Be there when PLAY DATE on September 29 shows the unique performance of the multiple colors of two brass instruments by incorporating electronics and soundscapes.

Klimentina Li (c) Dusha

Klimentina Li

The artist too Klimentina Li is there again, already in June she accompanied the DE/SEMBLE sound performances with a live show. Klimentina Li deals with interaction – her work ranges from game strategies to stage-based concepts to audiovisual compositions. Her background in media arts and pedagogy inspires her to find new ways to convey digital concepts in a playful way while exploring the still unknown.

SPRAY (c) Hannah Mayr

SPRAY

SPRAY aka Ursula Winterauer creates raw sounds between brutality and harmony. Their versatile soundscapes deliver differentiated interpretations of the genres industrial, techno and ambient, which are presented using bass guitar, synthesizer and electro-smog clouds. Appearances at Austrian festivals as well as in cities like Zurich, Berlin, Priština and New York. In addition to curatorial work, she runs the Ventil Records label and works as a composer and sound designer for film and performance.

BR Laser (c) Severin Got

BR Laser

Bernhard Rasinger is an engineer, visual sound artist and co-founder of the Kunstverein New Jörg Vienna. He is also a regular guest at international experimental music festivals, music fairs, soldering courses and festivals for extended cinema.

More information about the other acts and how to buy tickets will be announced next week – stay tuned!

About DE/SEMBLE

OF/SEEMS is a music festival that takes jazz and experimental music a step further, creates connections and breaks new ground in programming. Underrepresented instruments and musicians are brought to the fore and stereotypes in the instrumentation are broken. By working with interdisciplinary artists and incorporating club culture, new concert experiences are created and a diverse audience is addressed. The festival is conceived as a series of events, each of which stands for itself and shows different concerts, improvisations and performances. Intersectionality is at the heart of the argument, and so is pursued OF/SEEMS an artistic-critical reflection on stereotypes within the jazz scene that not only includes gender but also transcultural elements. The aim is to create a diverse and inclusive festival program that reflects the creativity and diversity of the Austrian music scene and enables new connections.

The festival events will take place from June 2023 to March 2024 in various locations in Vienna and open up opportunities to experience jazz and experimental music in combination with electronic elements, visuals, after parties and events in a club context.

OF/SEEMS is organized under the direction of Regina Fisch. The team consists of Regina Fisch, Mona Matbou Riahi and Katharina Fennesz. OF/SEEMS is sponsored by SHIFTa program of the City of Vienna to promote innovative art and culture, which aims to improve the local cultural supply in decentralized regions of Vienna.

