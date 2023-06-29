Home » IU holds a media art exhibition to commemorate the 15th anniversary of her debut and reveals her memories with fans- 中文网
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 29, according to Korean media reports, singer and actor IU Lee Ji-eun will hold a media art exhibition to commemorate the 15th anniversary of his debut, and disclose his memories with fans.

On the 29th, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment stated: “IU will hold a media art exhibition “Moment,” at The Seouliteum in Seongdong-gu, Seoul from July 21 to August 20.” This event is also to commemorate IU. 15th anniversary of debut.

It is reported that the theme of “Moment,” this time includes the meaning that IU and UAENA have cherished each other in all the past days, and hope that all the moments accumulated together in the future will be happy, especially this exhibition marks the 15th anniversary of their debut this year. It is the first media art exhibition held after IU’s debut, so it has more significance.

In addition, IU is currently filming the TV series “It’s Hard Work”, and her partner Park Bo Gum plays the couple.

