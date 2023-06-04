IU & Lee Jong Suk’s secret dating location revealed! A resort with super privacy, 5 million a night- KSD 韩星网(star)

star



2023-06-04T10:38:00+08:00

Where will the top-tier CP choose to live when traveling abroad? You must be very curious!

IU, the queen of K-POP, and Lee Jong-suk, the male god of Korean dramas, broke out their relationship last year. When the two were traveling together in Japan, they were photographed and their relationship was exposed. At that time, Lee Jong Suk and IU flew to Japan on a work trip, and after finishing their work, they went to a high-end resort in Nagoya, Japan, and enjoyed a 3-day, 2-night Christmas vacation.

The recent Mnet program “Girl’s night out” introduced this high-end resort where IU and Lee Jong-suk stayed. The resort is located inside the Ise-Shima National Park, and it is the first choice for many celebrities to stay in when they travel to Nagoya, Japan. It is said that IU and Lee Jong Suk chose this place because the hotel guarantees the privacy of the guests in all aspects. Not only is there a dedicated pick-up and drop-off, but even the check-in procedure can be kept confidential. In addition, the entire resort has only 24 suites, 4 independent villas, and guest rooms. Fewer people means less traffic, which is why stars are willing to come here, so that they can avoid crowds and have a better rest.

Every room in the resort is equipped with hot spring facilities, so you can enjoy hot springs without leaving your home. The most powerful thing is that each room is also equipped with 4 butlers. If there are guests in wheelchairs, the resort will pave the road between the guest room and the sea overnight to facilitate guests’ access. If guests want to eat traditional sushi, the hotel will also send helicopters to fly to other cities to bring the freshest ingredients. Naturally, high-end service costs are not low. It is reported that the price of a suite is 3 million (KRW, the same below) per night, and that of a detached villa is as high as 5 million.

According to the “Girls Night Out” show, the resort has become very popular since IU and Lee Jong Suk dated here.

