I’ve been staying active this summer so far[Sousuke Ogata blog]

Hello!

It’s hot anyway. If you go out during the day, you’ll be drenched in sweat.

These days I want to stop sweating somehow.

This summer, we went to the river and had a BBQ. When summer comes, you’ll want to have a BBQ!

It was fun to play in the river.

After all, meat eaten at BBQ is especially delicious.

When I got home, I was tired and immediately fell asleep. Playing in the river gets really tiring (lol).

I was actually planning to go fishing, but I couldn’t because the reception hours had ended, so I definitely want to get revenge!

I have been active so far this summer, so I would like to continue like this.

