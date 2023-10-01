I’ve been staying active this summer so far[Sousuke Ogata blog]

Hello!
It’s hot anyway. If you go out during the day, you’ll be drenched in sweat.
These days I want to stop sweating somehow.
This summer, we went to the river and had a BBQ. When summer comes, you’ll want to have a BBQ!
It was fun to play in the river.
After all, meat eaten at BBQ is especially delicious.
When I got home, I was tired and immediately fell asleep. Playing in the river gets really tiring (lol).
I was actually planning to go fishing, but I couldn’t because the reception hours had ended, so I definitely want to get revenge!
I have been active so far this summer, so I would like to continue like this.