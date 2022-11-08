China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On November 8, according to Korean media reports, Li Rui, a girl group IVE, became a freshman at Hanlin Arts High School and will parallel academic and performing arts activities.

Recently, IVE member Li Rui was admitted to the Department of Performing Arts at Hanlin Arts High School this year. It is reported that Li Rui, who was born as a child model, was born in 2007. In December last year, he made his debut with the 6-member girl group IVE and performed a large number of performing arts activities. Now his popularity has soared and he has become a member of the trendy girl group.

While carrying out the activities, Li Rui did not give up his studies, he insisted on studying, and was recently admitted to the Department of Performing Arts of Hanlin Art High School. The agency responded, “Li Rui will enter Hanlin Arts High School in 2023, and will conduct both academic and performing arts activities at the same time.”

In addition, according to sources, another member of IVE, Zhang Yuanying, will not participate in the college entrance examination this year and will continue to perform arts activities.