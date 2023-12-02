Ivo Saglietti has died, with images he told the man and his destiny

Mourning in the world of photography. Ivo Saglietti, photojournalist, winner of the «World Press Foto» award in 1992 in the «Daily Life, stories» category with a report on a cholera epidemic in Peru, and in 1999 “honorable mention” in the same competition for a reportage, has died on Kosovo. He was hospitalized in the Gigi Ghirotti hospice in Genoa: he passed away surrounded by family, friends and colleagues after an illness that lasted over a year.

Born in Turin, he began his career as a cinematographer, making political and social films and documentaries. In 1975 he began to dedicate himself to photography, focusing on the protest squares, and then moved to Paris where he met and became friends with some important professional figures in the world of photojournalism, including Mario Dondero.

His career as a reporter-photographer was long, with French agencies (Sipa Press), then American, for international magazines (Newsweek, Der Spiegel, Time, The New York Times): he “covered” crisis and conflict situations in Latin America, Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. In 1992 you won the World Press Photo award in the «Daily Life, stories» category with a report on a cholera epidemic in Peru and in 1999 an honorable mention in the same competition for a reportage on Kosovo.

His reportages are numerous. He retraced the route of the slave trade from Benin to the sugar cane plantations of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and recounted the three diseases that devastated third world countries (AIDS, Malaria and TB) between the 1990s and 2000s. .

Ivo Saglietti is described as having been observed as one of the image professionals for whom it is fundamental to participate emotionally in the reality they describe: «What he is interested in telling is man and his destiny», the critics point out, making this the measure of his works.

The funeral, in a secular form, will be held on Monday 4 December at 12 pm in the secular chapel of the Staglieno cemetery.

