Izabel Goulart: Top model poses topless and drives fans crazy

Top model Izabel Goulart heats up her fans with new topless photos. Dressed only in denim shorts, the Brazilian poses in front of the camera and skilfully stages her dream body. But even her crossed arms cannot prevent a breast flash.

Hot prospects on the top model’s Instagram account Izabel Goulart. Soccer star Kevin Trapp’s fiancée is currently on holiday in Mykonos and took the opportunity to provide her more than 4.3 million subscribers with new footage.

Izabel Goulart topless: Top model poses without a bra

If you scroll through Izabel Goulart’s Instagram feed, you will mainly find hot bikini snapshots of the beautiful Brazilian. On Mykonos, on the other hand, the 38-year-old had opted for a completely different outfit. Instead of posing as usual, Izabel Goulart didn’t show off her well-toned dream body in an ultra-tight two-piece suit this time, but only with tight denim shorts and a denim sun hat.

Bubble butt cracker! Izabel Goulart shows off her hot bottom topless

In the five new pictures, the top model allows a clear view of her slim silhouette. Although the Trapp girlfriend tries to prevent intimate insights into her bare breasts by crossing her arms in front of them, a small breast flash on one or the other picture cannot be prevented. Izabel Goulart’s bare breasts flash sexy from under her arms. The fans are blown away by the top model’s topless photos and admire, among other things, the firm buttocks, which are perfectly accentuated by the skin-tight denim shorts.

Davina Geiss likes Izabel Goulart’s topless photos

In the comment column, one compliment follows the next. “You are a daily inspiration, may God bless you and protect you and your family, you are wonderful”, “Too hot!”, “The beauty of the world stopped before you” and “Don’t you ever get tired of being so wonderful to be”, can be read under the pictures. By the way: Well-known German faces are also mixed among Izabel’s admirers: Geiss’ daughter Davina Geiss and Marcel Remus also left the model a like for his topless photos.

