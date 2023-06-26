J.B.O. / Benuts – Planet Pink Tour 2023 – 18.06.2023, Rockhouse Salzburg – Live Review

Planet Pink Tour 2023

Event: 06/18/2023, Rockhouse Salzburg

Bands: JBO / Benuts

Origin: Germany

Ticket: 36€ / 42€

Genre: Fun Metal, Ska

The defenders of true nonsense invited to the squeaky pink festival in the Rockhouse in Salzburg in mid-June to present their current work Planet Pink to introduce. As reinforcement, the Bavarian Ska Band Used recruited, who started at 8.00 p.m. sharp in the well-filled concert hall. The organizers have to be commended here, because finding suitable support for such an event is anything but easy. Nevertheless, they have Used can completely convince the audience with their good mood sound.

We continued with the main attraction of the evening. The Pink Army Faction, known as J.B.O. left no doubt as to why they have been an integral part of the local metal scene for over 30 years and played a few newer songs across the entire discography in over an hour and a half, but mostly old classics, because of which almost everyone goes to a concert like this. Coupled with the brightly colored and at the same time stupid and ingenious stage show, the audience was offered maximum entertainment for their money.

In summary, it remains to say: bands are great, the sound is great, and the audience is in a good mood. Actually, exactly every standard that one from Rockhouse expected was fully met. We look forward to the next events.

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Live Review – Twilight Force / Seven Spires / Silver Bullet – Winter Wonder Tour 2023 – 05.02.2023, Backstage München

Album Review – J.B.O. – Planet Pink

Live Review – Nanowar Of Steel / Frozen Crown – Death To False Tour 2023 – 03.04.23, Viper Room Wien

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

