J Balvin Speaks Out on Recent Mentions in Songs by Anuel AA and Archangel

The Colombian reggaeton player J Balvin has been mentioned lately in several songs. First it was Bad Bunny in “Mónaco” and now the Puerto Rican trapper Anuel AA in his recent collaboration, “The Drawer” with Archangel titled “Glock, Glock, Glock” in response to “FN8″ (Merry Christmas 8).

“And Balvin, if we know that Eladio is a king of the trap. But don’t say it’s the only stupid song,” says the verse of the single called “Real hasta la muerte.”

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, the first name of the 38-year-old urban man, was doing a live on Instagram and was questioned about the collaboration of Anuel and Arcángel, which he took the opportunity to give his opinion.

“No one takes away from me the peace that I have worked for all these years, with so much learning. Being focused on having a beautiful son, on a woman like Valentina who supports me and who is with me through thick and thin. That’s what I think,” commented the music producer.

“At the moment, the self-proclaimed ‘God of trap’ has not issued any expressions about it.”

Balvin and Anuel have previously recorded songs together such as “China” and “Location.”

Origin of the Drawer

Archangel, the so-called “Evil Goblin”, usually ends the year with his “Feliz Navidad”, a song in which he unloads on those who have had controversy.

Although he had not done it for several years, this 2023 he decided to return with “Feliz Navidad” edition 8.

It all started after “La Maravilla” confirmed in an interview with the program “Primer Impacto”, on Univisión, that he is no longer a friend of the “Mas rica que ayer” interpreter because his brother-in-law, the violinist and artist manager, Frabián Eli Carrión, sued Anuel by breach of contract after dismissing him without justification.

Just like Kendo Kaponi, Emannuel Gazmey Santiago – stack name of Anuel – alleges that Carrión embezzled his profits and robbed him of money.

Then, Anuel went to his social networks to make fun of the statements of the natural man of “La Calma” (neighborhood located in Santurce, Puerto Rico).

“Here practicing the pose for when Arca puts me in prison,” wrote Anuel along with an image that he published in his stories on Instagram.

Austin Santos, first name Archangel, also went to a social network to respond that he did not argue with “puppets” and less with people who don’t have “street cred”.

Gazmey Santiago attacked the author of “For loving blindly” ensuring that he needs Bad Bunny to paste a topic.

