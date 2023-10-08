The End 1993 – 2023: JACK FROST, RONNIE ROCKET @ Posthof, Linz (06.10.2023)

More than two years ago, cancer robbed Phred Phinster and with it the cult gloom rocker JACK FROST of his voice. For a long time it was unclear what would happen next or even if at all, but it was clear that the band was fighting the disease together and wouldn’t let it get them down. But then it was clear that everything had to come to an end and the people of Linz called for the final dance in the Posthof with friends and fans from all over Austria and beyond, as you could already see in the parking lot in front of the Posthof. The EP “New Dawn Fades” was released in the spring, featuring none other than Michelle Darkness (END OF GREEN), who has been a long-time companion, friend and fan of the band. The new song was a highlight of the year for me and perhaps one of the band’s best songs. Now Michelle was supposed to help out for the final show called “The End” while Phred “Mandi” Phinster could concentrate on his bass.

And even after 30 years of band history, the Frosties are still good for surprises and invited cult Austro rocker Ronald Frederic Iraschek aka Ronnie Urini aka RONNIE ROCKET & DIE LETZTEN RAKETEN to support them. And the man has been playing with God and the world since the early 80s. And so the 67-year-old full-blooded musician first strolled comfortably onto the stage to introduce his band members on bass and guitar for several minutes, philosophize about Linz and its past, before the older gentleman in rocker gear and LED ski goggles made his appearance on the head – is he the actual father of Ski Aggu? – stuck himself behind his drum kit placed in the front and counted in. One, Two, Three – let’s go! And then the drums were rumbling, while guitarist Chris Mayr was rocking virtuoso and the bass was also booming. There were also German and dialect texts.

In between, Ronnie literally had to take a breath and pulled on his oxygen can, which he jokingly dismissed and wished for a conference that could pass the time. There was also one or two anecdotes about almost every song, almost all of which had their origins in the 80s and were rewritten over the years. For example, “1000 And 1 Night” is a cover, “Die Helden Sind Müde” is actually the bouncer at every show, but today you have so much energy that it continues afterwards and “Summer Wine” is cult anyway. The song “Demystifying The Most Mysterious Song” also has a history, because the song is actually called “Like The Wind” or “Wie Der Wind” and was written together with Christian Brandl in the early 80s. Unfortunately, he passed away a little later and the song never came out until two years ago, when 1ZU1 suddenly performed it on YouTube and Ronnie played this classic for the very first time that evening. All in all, a strange, but definitely entertaining and cult show.

If you wanted to, you could chat with the gentlemen from JACK FROST in advance, as they were already spread out in the Posthof like good hosts and mingled with the people. There were handshakes, chats, toasts and the merch stand was virtually emptied before the show really started. But at around 9:40 p.m. a dark intro sounded and the men came on stage one by one, the whole thing to great cheers, but the loudest applause went to Phred, who immediately raised his fist, made faces and was clearly in a good mood . The rest of the group kept a more poker face and we started with “Follow The Black Light” with the best sound, accompanied by subtle lighting and strobe flashes. The mood and atmosphere was immediately great and the unique JACK FROST feeling was noticeable. With Michelle Darkness, we had a gifted singer as a guest who maintained the spirit of the songs, but gave the whole thing even more volume with his vocal power. But there was also a musical broadside. The triple guitar attack from Mournful Morales, Gary Gloom and Hell Baker as well as the rhythms from percussionist Colossus Rossus in combination with Phred caused mouths to open, goosebumps and, above all, pleasant melancholy.

He greeted the fans with “Welcome to the last dance” and made polite, friendly but short announcements every now and then, joked with Phred and guitarist Robert aka Mournful Morales in between and thus led through the program more than skillfully. With “While Good Men Die” there was a brutal and fat wall of a sound that alternates between dark rock and doomy metal, with “Like Icons We Fall” it became even more intense and here too Mr. Darkness was able to show off his range wonderfully .

A highlight was also the western cover “Buenas Tardes Amigo”, which was more than just under your skin with its acoustic guitar. The gentleman with the acoustic guitar was later brought back on stage and the aforementioned new song “New Dawn Fades”, which was performed for the first and last time that evening, also had an impact. So they said goodbye backstage, but it didn’t take long to fire off three further dark highlights. Of course the brilliant “Half A Man” for which there is also a great video couldn’t be missed, followed by the old song “Nightfall” and “Queen” concluded the encore block. The band disappeared again, but Michelle immediately said with a grin: “We’re going to do this all night long!” But with “Sink” and the inevitable “From Here I Walk Alone” the last chords of JACK FROST faded away… forever.

The lights came on, wine was passed on stage, there were toasts, hugs, kisses and grins of relief. Of course, they also said goodbye to the audience in detail, where choirs of “Mandi, Mandi, Mandi” were loud and they invited everyone to the after-show party at Sputnik in Linz.

Setlist JACK FROST:

Follow The Black Light

You Are The Cancer

One Hundred Percent Pain

White Shadows

While Good Men Die

Like Icons We Fall

Loser In Your Eyes

Dirty Old Man

Good afternoon friend

Me & Dark & You

Forever And Never

New Dawn Fades

–

Half A Man

Nightfall

Queen

–

Sink

From Here I Walk Alone

What an evening. Ronnie Rocket entertained, brought nostalgia and Austrian flair, while JACK FROST once again more than lived up to their reputation. There’s a really big band of us here. It remains to be hoped that there will perhaps be exclusive performances in Linz every year and of course it will also be exciting to see whether the individual musicians will be found in other bands in the future. If so, we’ll definitely be there! Thank you for this brilliant evening and 30 years of Gloom Rock at its finest!

