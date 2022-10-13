Recently, Wu Zhuolin, the illegitimate daughter of Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan, was lined up on the streets of Toronto, Canada to receive free food relief, which caused a public outcry. The outside world once again focused on Jackie Chan. Many people condemned Jackie Chan as his father, but he failed to fulfill his parenting responsibility and deserved to be a public figure.

Recently, a netizen posted a photo saying that in Toronto, Canada, he saw Jackie Chan’s illegitimate daughter Wu Zhuolin lining up to receive relief food. In the photo, Wu Zhuolin has messy hair, dressed casually or even a little sloppy, with an empty bag on the ground in front of him, queuing with others to receive free food.

Some netizens speculated that her life in Canada was not very satisfactory. There are also netizens who broke the news that Wu Zhuolin was working in a Chinatown restaurant in Canada and was barely able to make a living.

Wu Zhuolin’s father is Jackie Chan, and his mother is Hong Kong Miss Asia champion Wu Qili. In 1999, Wu Qili insisted on giving birth to Wu Zhuolin in 1999 without marrying Jackie Chan. Regarding this father-daughter relationship, Wu Zhuolin once said bluntly to the media: “I have not seen him, and even I am as familiar with him as you.” In an interview in his early years, Jackie Chan did not admit this relationship, but only claimed that he He made a mistake that men all over the world would make, that is, referring to his relationship with Wu Qili, as well as his relationship with Wu Zhuolin.

It is also a descendant of Jackie Chan. After the influence of his son Fang Zuming’s drug abuse has gradually subsided, he still lives the life of the second generation of stars. In June this year, he was photographed by the media in a branded costume driving a luxury car worth 2 million yuan. However, her daughter Wu Zhuolin has been living abroad and fell into the predicament of poverty. Seeing her lead such a sad life, many netizens feel that she is pitiful. There are also netizens shouting Jackie Chan: “After all, it’s flesh and blood, I can help you if you see it!”, “This is cold-blooded, it’s in vain to be a public figure”, “If you make a mistake, don’t pull the men all over the world into the water, if you are a man, just take care of your daughter.”

In fact, this is not the first time Jackie Chan has been criticized by netizens for Wu Zhuolin. Four years ago, Wu Zhuolin publicly searched for her father, saying that she had no income and lived a miserable life. She slept under the bridge with her then girlfriend Andi, hoping to get his father’s response and help. But in the end, Jackie Chan ignored Wu Zhuolin’s request. Even though the incident made headlines at home and abroad, Jackie Chan remained calm and busy with his own business.

In recent years, Jackie Chan has been riddled with scandals, including third-degree films, illegitimate daughters, car shocks, fraudulent donations, passionate kisses, money laundering, endorsements, and corrupt love history. Many mainland media, including Sina, called him “the most scumbag male star”, “the first scumbag man, and he deserves his name.”

