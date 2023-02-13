original title:

Jacky Cheung refuted the rumor: the concert is not expected to start until half a year later

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin

Jacky Cheung released a new song “Let the Street Lights Sleep at Sunrise” in January this year, and the MV of the song was launched on February 10. As early as 2022, the chorus version of this song has been released. This time Jacky Cheung reinterpreted the song in solo form, which has a different flavor. In an interview with reporters, Jacky Cheung expressed that he hopes to use this song to encourage everyone to actively face the next work and life.

Why are the MV and song not released simultaneously? Jacky Cheung revealed that the MV has not been finished before the Spring Festival, so the song will be released first. I hope everyone can hear some different music during the Chinese New Year.

During the interview, Jacky Cheung also refuted the rumor that “the 2023 Jacky Cheung concert tour is about to start pre-sale” that has been circulating on the Internet recently. He said that he is indeed preparing for the concert and hopes to meet everyone in the next six months, but the information spread on the Internet is not true. “All the names you see on the Internet, or booking tickets (information), don’t book! Because it really hasn’t started yet.”