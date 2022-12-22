[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time on December 22, 2022]Jacky Cheung talked about his income in an interview with the program a few days ago. He lamented that “the market is not good” now, and recalled that his income was not stable when he was a singer before. Cannot sustain future life. He, who is unwilling to rent out the property, laments that being a “charterer” is too hard.

Jacky Cheung was interviewed by Radio Hong Kong’s “Hong Kong Opportunity” a few days ago. He complained that his income has dropped sharply in recent years, which surprised the host. Because after all, no one thought that even Jacky Cheung would lament that money was not enough, and even expressed concern about maintaining his life for the rest of his life.

In this regard, Jacky Cheung explained: “It’s like making a movie. If you shoot a few movies a year, then the approximate income is clear, and I will know how much the income is.” The implication is that Jacky Cheung should be referring to what he is good at The income from concerts is very unstable.

Jacky Cheung also recalled the scene when he first debuted: because the income from singing was unstable, he could only rely on filming to help him. Later, the number of concerts gradually increased, and then it was changed to mainly singing, with occasional guest appearances in the film and television industry.

It is rumored that Jacky Cheung became the victim of “Lehman” due to the 2008 financial tsunami and lost 40 million Hong Kong dollars, which is equivalent to half of his net worth. During the interview, Jacky Cheung revealed that his income has been meager in recent years, and his investment tends to be conservative, with most of them choosing low-risk investments.

In this regard, the host suggested that Jacky Cheung rent out the property in his hand, and he can act as a “charter company” to fill the gap in income. However, this suggestion was directly rejected by Jacky Cheung.

Jacky Cheung said that being a “charter” is too hard, because renting a house to others will cause many problems, such as house water leakage, typhoon weather, water pipes and sewer failures, etc. Therefore, the properties in Jacky Cheung’s hands, including office buildings, houses, warehouses, etc., are for his own use. In order to save worry and trouble, he did not rent out the properties.

