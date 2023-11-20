Home » Jacob Forever Worries Fans with Hospital Photo but Announces Successful Procedure
Cuban Reggaeton Singer, Jacob Forever, Worries Fans with Hospital Photo

Fans of Cuban singer Jacob Forever were worried after he posted a photo on his Instagram stories lying on a stretcher and making a victory sign with one hand. The image, taken in a hospital, was accompanied by a message from the singer, reassuring fans that everything went well.

“Thank God, saints and protective guides, everything turned out well,” wrote the “Hasta que se seque el Malecón” singer, announcing that the medical procedure he underwent was successful and he is now recovering.

Although the singer did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization, fans are hopeful that he will share more details soon to calm their concerns. The photo comes just days after he released a preview of an upcoming premiere and with a concert scheduled in Miami for this week.

From CyberCuba, we wish Jacob Forever a speedy recovery.

