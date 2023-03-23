Listen to the audio version of the article

The Vermeer fever in Holland does not seem to subside, and even the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague is titled its beautiful spring exhibition, focused on one of the lesser known Dutch artists of the 17th century, “Vrel, the forerunner of Vermeer”. The Dutch museum, housed in one of the most evocative historic buildings in the city, is awaiting the return, on April 1st, of the Girl with a Pearl Earring part of the “Vermeer” exhibition of the Rijksmuseum, has seen fit to broaden Vermeer’s horizon by exhibiting 13 works by Jacobus Vrel from Dutch and foreign collections such as for example from the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna which has lent two extraordinary paintings, one of which, “Woman at the window” (1654), represents the only dated work of the artist.

(Hall photo)

The mystery thickens

If Vermeer is considered ‘the Sphinx of Delft’, we know even less about Jacobus Vrel (c.1630–c.1680) but certainly the similarities between the two artists are not few and for a long time several paintings by Vrel were actually attributed to Johannes Vermeer. The two artists depicted the same subjects, as well as sharing the same initials: JV and the complete signatures of Jacobus Vrel in some cases were even transformed into Vermeer’s signatures and some paintings in the exhibition, such as Street scene with oven at the city walls or Old woman reading with a child behind the windowswere sold, in the 19th century, as authentic “Vermeer”.

The other Vermeer

As we said, many settings of Vrel’s paintings overlap with those typical of Vermeer, often depicting a woman standing by a window in a room with a high ceiling or sitting by a fireplace. The rooms, often unadorned, are illuminated by a rarefied light which, in addition to offering a realistic starting point (the typical northern European blue/grey light), gives off that sense of calm, probably desired by a large part of the population given the historical-political turmoil that the country he was living. These canvases not only represent an intimate escape into the private, but reveal a slightly disconcerting sensation, a subtle tension of waiting for an impending threat.

Clothes and social class

The study of the clothes, much more humble than those of Vermeer’s characters, suggest a different socio-economic class of the painter’s clientele: dark clothes, light shawls and faces often hidden from the viewer’s view. Using these distinctive features, Vrel creates its own world. The sometimes imperfect perspective gives the images a naive charm, prompting the viewer to pay closer attention to the details: the broken glass of a window or a small piece of white paper in the corner of a room, very often with the painter’s signature affixed as a distinctive sign. Another characteristic practice of Vrel but also common among other Dutch painters and portraitists of the seventeenth century, was that of painting several very similar versions of his own works, probably with the aim of increasing, in a simple way, his own production.

(Hall photo)

International research on the painter’s identity

But who was Jacobus Vrel? The mystery surrounding the painter’s life and, in a certain sense, also his work forced them to join forces and an international research project was launched which involved three museums: Alte Pinakothek, Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen in Munich; Fondation Custodia, Frits Lugt Collection in Paris and the Mauritshuis Museum.