Home Entertainment JACQUEMUS 2023 SPRING SUMMER COLLECTION, CAPTURING SUMMER FUN AND FASHION
Entertainment

JACQUEMUS 2023 SPRING SUMMER COLLECTION, CAPTURING SUMMER FUN AND FASHION

by admin
JACQUEMUS 2023 SPRING SUMMER COLLECTION, CAPTURING SUMMER FUN AND FASHION

Is the French style a polka-dot tea break dress or a romantic and delicate one? Simon Porte Jacquemus breaks people’s established impression of French style, creates a utopian world in a busy urban life through straw and wheat fields, and injects a fresh and fresh Southern French pastoral style into the fashion industry with the roughness of the field and the gentleness of the countryside. .

Recently, the brand launched its new 2023 series, still sticking to its dedication to craftsmanship and obsession with exaggerated fun, and launched the highlight element of this season: the hand-woven raffia of Maison Lesage. You’ll unleash your beach persona with young, quirky and subtly sensual options like cutout dresses, fringed mesh, relaxed denim, sculptural skirts and psychedelic prints, all of which can be found at Lane Crawford. Natural materials combined with vibrant shades and whimsical silhouettes are sure to reinvent your summer looks.

*More items to choose from Lane Crawford

In addition to fashion, the brand’s handbag series is also embracing reinvention. The Le Bisou handbag made its debut at the Spring/Summer 2023 collection launch. Le Bisou has a slim silhouette with perfect curves and adjustable shoulder straps. It comes in two versions, Le Bisou Perle with beadwork and Le Bisou Cadenas with padlock. Like other Jacquemus hot bags, Le Bisou will immediately appear on the streets and on the shoulders and arms of fashionable people.

More items to choose from lane crawford

*More items to choose from Lane Crawford

Immediately into the world of Jacquemus? From now on, you can explore the brand’s lazy southern French style at Lane Crawford’s store in Shanghai Times Square. Through the deconstruction and layered silhouette created by minimalist lines and exaggerated proportions, you can explore the Jacquemus style trend.

See also  Kamei breaks up with CEO boyfriend to end eight-month relationship | Boyfriend | Breakup | Kamei_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Lane Crawford jacquemus exhibition

Lane Crawford Jacquemus Display

*Product source Lane Crawford

You may also like

Marvel’s new film “Secret Invasion” broadcast time platform...

Valuable time to reconsider yourself while running[Eriya Blog]

Eyebrows become hi-tech – Il Sole 24 ORE

“Ting You Bowl” joint afternoon tea immersive experience...

It might be a good idea to customize...

Peruvian players clashed with the Spanish police and...

Danger on the motorway: so the right lane...

Sister Lang 4 guest list exposed Riding the...

Deputies deal with the strengthening of the Federal...

Assorologi, in 2022 purchases of timepieces over 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy