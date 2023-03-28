Is the French style a polka-dot tea break dress or a romantic and delicate one? Simon Porte Jacquemus breaks people’s established impression of French style, creates a utopian world in a busy urban life through straw and wheat fields, and injects a fresh and fresh Southern French pastoral style into the fashion industry with the roughness of the field and the gentleness of the countryside. .

Recently, the brand launched its new 2023 series, still sticking to its dedication to craftsmanship and obsession with exaggerated fun, and launched the highlight element of this season: the hand-woven raffia of Maison Lesage. You’ll unleash your beach persona with young, quirky and subtly sensual options like cutout dresses, fringed mesh, relaxed denim, sculptural skirts and psychedelic prints, all of which can be found at Lane Crawford. Natural materials combined with vibrant shades and whimsical silhouettes are sure to reinvent your summer looks.

*More items to choose from Lane Crawford

In addition to fashion, the brand’s handbag series is also embracing reinvention. The Le Bisou handbag made its debut at the Spring/Summer 2023 collection launch. Le Bisou has a slim silhouette with perfect curves and adjustable shoulder straps. It comes in two versions, Le Bisou Perle with beadwork and Le Bisou Cadenas with padlock. Like other Jacquemus hot bags, Le Bisou will immediately appear on the streets and on the shoulders and arms of fashionable people.

*More items to choose from Lane Crawford

Immediately into the world of Jacquemus? From now on, you can explore the brand’s lazy southern French style at Lane Crawford’s store in Shanghai Times Square. Through the deconstruction and layered silhouette created by minimalist lines and exaggerated proportions, you can explore the Jacquemus style trend.

*Product source Lane Crawford