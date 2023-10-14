Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Friendship with Tupac and Controversial Oscars Moment

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Relationships, Including Friendship with Tupac Shakur

In a recent interview with RollingOut, Jada Pinkett Smith has once again shared personal details about her past relationships. After previously revealing that she and husband Will Smith have had “completely separate lives” since 2016, Pinkett Smith spoke about her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

When asked if Shakur, who was tragically shot to death in 1996, was her “soul mate,” Pinkett Smith affirmed, saying they had a strong connection. She reminisced about their friendship, which began when they were teenagers living in Baltimore, Maryland. Pinkett Smith even added that if the concept of past lives exists, she believes that they have shared a few together.

However, Pinkett Smith clarified that there was never a romantic connection between the two. She emphasized that there was no chemistry and disputed claims made by the interviewer suggesting otherwise. According to Pinkett Smith, their bond was purely based on friendship and a unique form of chemistry that they had.

The actress and author, who is currently promoting her upcoming autobiographical book “Worth,” discussed her relationship with Shakur in the play. The book is set to be published on October 17.

In a sneak peek clip from “Jada’s Story – An NBC News Special,” Pinkett Smith also recalled an incident involving her husband at the 2022 Oscars. She was taken aback when Will Smith slapped and yelled at Chris Rock for making a joke about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and hair loss.

Clarifying their current marital status, Pinkett Smith expressed surprise at the incident, stating, “It’s been a long time since we called each other husband and wife.” The full NBC special, where she further shares her story, will be airing this Friday at 8 p.m. Miami time.

Pinkett Smith’s openness about her relationships continues to attract attention and curiosity from fans and the media alike. Her candid revelations add another layer to the complexities of her personal life and offer insights into her upcoming book.

