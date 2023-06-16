JAG PANZER – The Hallowed

I TANK

The Hallowed

(US-Metal | Power Metal) Label: Atomic Fire Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 23.06.2023

The US power metal veterans of I TANK left time again to get a new album in. And anyone who knows the gentlemen around vocal power Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin knows that the wait for “The Hallowed” was once again worth it.

Now the men from Colorado Springs have been together again for twenty years – as is well known, they broke up for a few years in 1988 and it was unofficially over in 2011 – but the band carousel has turned again and so now Ken Rodarte ( TYNATOR, Ex-TROLL) on the guitar breath of fresh air. Otherwise everything is the same at JAG PANZER.

Once again there is a playful, creative and yet unmistakable JAG PANZER and US metal sound. Do you have it with you? „The Scourge Of The Light“ (2011) focused on epic and dramaturgy „The Deviant Chord“ (2017) also catches the ear, but again a more direct way was chosen. Now “The Hallowed” tries to connect both worlds, to dig up old virtues and at the same time to establish new nuances. And it works surprisingly well!

From anthem-like bangers to fast crackers to epic-dramatic pieces, everything you know and love about the Americans is represented. Add to that a dash of thrash, numerous hooks and a tyrant who gives his all vocally. After the fast and heavy-sounding opener “Bound As One”, which shines above all with its haunting leads, the hit candidate “Prey” quickly catches the eye. With its dynamic rhythms, groovy bass-only parts, creative vocal lines and the “Prey! Prey!” shouts that invite you to roar along, you already have the perfect live anthem ready. But also “Ties That Bind”, which starts with driving riffs, pleases with choppy riffs, reminiscent of the iron maiden in its early days, and immediately bores into the ear.

A lot is new here in detail, because even if JAG PANZER stay true to themselves, they always try something new in terms of melodies and rhythms. The most striking thing is that the band has a real concept for the first time, which can also be read in the comic of the same name, which was published last year. Maybe that’s why “The Hallowed” seems so compact, focused and personal. The latter is underlined again by the use of the Fronter. What the man tickles out of his voice is unbelievable.

Whether as a siren on “Stronger Than You Know”, with thrash metal-like, pressed vocals on “Onward We Toil” or anthemic chants on “Weather The Storm”, the man lives up to the reputation he has THE THREE TREMORS and will continue to expand with CLOVEN HOOF in the future. In addition to catchy leads, sing-along vocal lines and tight rhythms, the veterans also convince with a sensitivity for songwriting and strong solos. The album is rounded off with the epic finale “The Last Rite”, which, with choirs, a lot of pathos and drama, but also hymns, puts a more than striking final line under this work.

So “The Hallowed” is everything that made the genre and especially JAG PANZER great. And so Harry and his boys effortlessly continue their series of damn strong albums, but unfortunately they probably still remain one of the underrated bands on our planet.

Tracklist „The Hallowed“:

1. Bound As One

2. Prey

3. Ties That Bind

4. Stronger Than You Know

5. Onward We Toil

6. Edge Of A Knife

7. Dark Descent

8. Weather The Storm

9. Renewed Flame

10. Last Rites

Total playing time: 44:52

Band-Links:

JAG PANZER – The Hallowed LineUp: Harry Conklin (Vocals) Mark Briody (Guitars, Keys) Ken Rodarte (Guitars) John Tetley (Bass) Rikard Stjernquist (Drums) 8 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “JAG PANZER – The Hallowed”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/jagpanzer_thehallowed.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post JAG PANZER – The Hallowed appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

