Home » JAKAB TÜNDE – “The Love Revolution” – mica
Entertainment

JAKAB TÜNDE – “The Love Revolution” – mica

by admin
JAKAB TÜNDE – “The Love Revolution” – mica

A pop album that combines its own character, a lot of feeling and a catchy tune in a really beautiful way – this is exactly what the debut “The Love Revolution” (Klam Records) by the Viennese singer-songwriter TÜNDE JAKAB is.

Well, one thing you can definitely say after listening to this album: This singer-songwriter not only brings with her a wonderfully soulful and at the same time very expressive voice as well as the knowledge of how to bring a song to life, but also her own idea of ​​it, what their music should sound like. Tünde Jakab, who studied classical flute in Vienna and Graz, not only contents herself with working on the simple pop formula on her debut work, but also tries to set her own musical accents by turning to other genres. And she does it really well.

What the singer-songwriter delivers are songs that shine in a wide variety of colors and really spread a lot of atmosphere. The nice thing is that Tünde Jakab takes a different direction with each of her songs and always sets a different distinctive accent. Sometimes the singer and musicians invite you to dance with funky beats (“All Night feat. Louie Austen”, “A little bit longer”), sometimes she lets it get slightly jazzy (“Half way”). The Viennese is also by no means averse to slightly rock-tinged tunes (“Favorite Man”). The songwriter ensures truly captivating goosebumps, especially in the moments in which she slows down the tempo and gives the feeling the space to fully develop (“Purple Roses”, “One Moment In Time”, “Until the End”).

See also  Projects for the Present – ​​Images of the Future International symposium on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the International Society for New Music - mica

With “The Love Revolution” Tünde Jakab definitely delivers a debut album that definitely leaves you wanting more. Their songs have this special touch that just doesn’t want to let go and urges you to just let the music work. All in all, a really convincing musical debut.

Michael Ternai

++++

Jakab Tünde live
6.12.2023 Ever Artist, LOOP, Wien
December 7th, 2023 Ever Artist, Cafe Caspar, Vienna

++++

Links:
Jakab Tünde
Jakab Tünde (Facebook)
Jakab Tünde (Instagram)

You may also like

Collapse – AR

spotlight | baits – wienkonzert.com

Adult Film Star Emily Willis Fights for Life...

William Elliott Whitmore – Silently, the Mind Breaks

Renowned Manga Artist Akira Toriyama Dies at 68...

Goat Major – Ritual

spotlight | sophie ellis-bextor – wienkonzert.com

Angelica Rivera: A Former First Lady’s Life After...

Lotus Thief & Forlesen – Split

Vintage cars, the Arbitration Chamber asks to remedy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy