James Blake’s electronic paradise

Combining business with pleasure: this is what the young student James Blake thought when he presented his EP Klavierwerke as the final test of his second year in composition at Goldsmiths University. The intuition was more than right because, in the institute which includes among the students of the music department people of the caliber of John Cale, Malcom McLaren and Shirley Thompson, the exam was passed with flying colours. Who knows how many of the examiners imagined they would be faced with the name that would appear on the records of Stevie Wonder, Travis Scott, Rosalía and Kid Cudi, that would produce songs by Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Drake, Chance the Rapper, and that, in order not to missing nothing, he would have been awarded the Mercury Prize, the Ivor Novello and the Grammy.

Elegance and melancholy

James Blake earned all this by mixing elegance and melancholy, experimentation and pop taste. He’s been doing it since his self-titled debut in 2011, a collection of desperate, elegant and ethereal songs that oscillate between minimalism and avant-garde, orbiting around the core of emotion. The fascinating melancholy of Overgrown strengthened the musician’s style, who in The Color in Anything immersed himself in even darker atmospheres. While not neglecting the emotional impact, Assume Form and Friends That Break Your Heart did not reach the qualitative peaks of previous albums. Now, with Playing Robots Into Heaven, Blake returns to his electronic roots and, at the same time, continues in the wake of the Cmyk evenings, a “club concept” with many guests organized by the musician himself and proposed in various cities. The title of the new album is borrowed from his latest song and describes that spiritual dimension that cold electronic machines manage to create in some moments: a fascinating and engaging oxymoron.

Asking To Break introduces the album like a summer rain that suddenly falls on a chaotic day. The velvet of the opening track immediately flows into the clubbing atmospheres of Loading and the more jagged ones of Tell Me. Fall Back is cloaked in a hypnotic darkness; He’s Been Wonderful is a bizarre collage, Big Hammer a labyrinthine spiral, I Want You To Know takes you back to the dubstep of the early 1910s. The final part of the album rests on the exoticism of Night Sky, on the warm intimacy of Fire the Editor, on the introspective one of If You Can Hear Me and then fades away in the didactic title track. The live performances of the tour were built to leave people «the feeling of having come to see something truly special, which perhaps they will never see in the same way again», as Blake himself stated. The songs on Playing Robots Into Heaven can only embellish it and make it, if possible, even more spiritual, while maintaining intact the restlessness that James Blake has always carried with him. An empathic and fascinating restlessness that in this album intersects the human, the otherworldly and our sentimental automations.

