James Cameron's next movie is expected to be a "Hiroshima atomic bombing" movie
Entertainment

by admin
The sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar: Way of Water” directed by James Cameron officially surpassed “Titanic” this week to rank third in film history. Before launching “Avatar 4”, James Cameron hopes to create a movie about the “Hiroshima atomic bombing”.

It is understood that James Cameron expressed interest in bringing Charles R. Pellegrino’s 2011 book “The Last Train From Hiroshima: The Survivors Look Back” to the big screen as early as 2010, and successfully obtained the right to remake it. James even visited the film in person Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the only person to have survived the full impact of two atomic bombings, died shortly afterward, halting the filming of the film adaptation. James finally chose to invest in the development of the “Avatar” sequel film, and now “Avatar: Way of Water” is an unprecedented success. James hopes to convey to the outside world by shooting this film: “We live in a world that is less stable than we imagined. I think this movie will be a movie that is close to current events. It can remind humans when these weapons are used against What is their real function when they are human beings?”

