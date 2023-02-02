[The Epoch Times, February 02, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie compiled and reported) James Gunn (James Gunn) took over the important task of DC Studios, and Peter Safran (Peter Safran) served as co-chairman and director CEO. A few days ago (January 30), it finally announced the latest DC blueprint, releasing multiple movies and series works in one fell swoop, and also announced the release dates of Superman and Batman movies.

According to DC’s new blueprint, 10 projects will be launched in 2025, including 5 new movies and 5 TV series produced by HBO Max. “Chapter One” focuses on “Gods and Monsters (Chinese tentative translation, Gods and Monsters)”, and the new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy” (tentative translation, Superman: Inheritance) opens the prologue.

Gunn said: “Superman: Legacy is the true foundation for us to create a new vision for the DC universe. Superman is not only an extremely popular character in the DC saga, but also a particularly beloved character by comic book readers, early movie audiences and fans around the world.”

Gunn is currently writing the script for Superman: Legacy, which is expected to be released in theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025. In addition, there is a movie “Batman 2” that will be released on October 3, 2025.

DC’s five upcoming films:

1. “Superman: Legacy” is written by Gunn. The film will be released on July 11, 2025. It mainly tells how Superman strikes a balance between Krypton and humans.

2. “The Authority” will join Wildstorm’s comic characters.

3. “The Brave and the Bold” is a Batman and Robin story inspired by the Grant Morrison comic book series.

4. “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” is adapted from Tom King’s serial comics, the first Supergirl movie.

5. “Swamp Thing” is the origin story of the Swamp Thing.

DC’s upcoming TV shows on HBO Max:

1. “Creature Commandos,” a seven-episode animated show in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team from dreaded prisoners; Gunn wrote all episodes of the first season.

2. “Waller,” starring Viola Davis, features a team of peacemakers.

3. Booster Gold uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero of today.

4. “Lanterns” This large-scale TV series tells the process of Star Police uncovering dark mysteries.

5. The story of “Paradise Lost” takes place in Themyscira, the hometown of the Amazon River and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. Describes the origins of a female island and the struggle for political power.

