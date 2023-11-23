Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexual Assault in New York City Restaurant

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault by a woman at a New York restaurant, according to court documents. The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, and later obtained by People magazine, alleges that the incident took place in August 2015 at Catch NYC. The alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe (the name used by the victims to maintain anonymity), reported seeing Mark Birnbaum, co-founder of the group Catch Hospitality, at the establishment, drinking with Foxx, 55, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.

The document detailed that at approximately 1:00 am, the plaintiff and a friend approached Foxx’s table to request a photograph with the Oscar winner. According to the story, the actor seemed “intoxicated” and after taking several photos, he made comments about the woman’s physique and compared her to “Nickie,” a name that he said alluded to the actress and former model Gabrielle Union.

The plaintiff maintains that Foxx took her to a secluded area of ​​the building’s roof, where he began touching her inappropriately. The woman claims to have tried to get away from her and she noticed a security guard watching her without intervening. In that instance, when a friend of hers approached, Foxx stopped her behavior and addressed the guard. Following the incident, Doe alleged that she suffered physical and emotional harm, in addition to requiring medical treatment.

The alleged victim’s terms described Foxx as “a well-known celebrity” who had committed “heinous acts.” Doe has sued for damages and suffering, economic loss, and punitive damages beyond the jurisdiction of the lower courts. At the time of this information, Foxx’s representatives had not commented. This case is brought against the backdrop of the last business day under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which offers victims of sexual assault, over the age of 18 at the time of the abuse, a one-year period to file claims no matter how long has passed since the crime.

The accusations also come just three months after Foxx shared his experience of being on the brink of death due to a mysterious illness that the actor has so far been unable to explain.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want to be seen like that, man. I want them to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, telling jokes, making a movie, a television show. “I didn’t want them to see me with tubes coming out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it,” the actor declared in a video that went around the world. Later, when the ravages of the disease were already behind him, he shared a message in which he expressed his gratitude to all the people who supported him.

“I am grateful to everyone who reached out to me and sent me good wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… You don’t know how much it has meant… I will thank you all personally… and In case you don’t know… GOD IS GOOD… All day every day….”

The current legal framework has given rise to similar accusations within the industry, such as the recent lawsuit filed by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura against her ex-boyfriend and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, which was later settled amicably. Additionally, Harve Pierre, former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Records, was also accused by a former assistant of similar behavior that occurred between 2016 and 2017.

