Jan Wagner’s look at things

Jan Wagner is a German poet strenuously linked to the objectivist line of contemporary literature. Born in ’71, translator of American and English classics, he published two very interesting anthologies in our country, Variations on the rain barrel (Einaudi, 2019) and Self-portrait with swarm of bees (Bompiani, 2022), both translated by Federico Italian. Considered among the greatest European authors today, Wagner moves in an iridescent territory, crackling with koalas, mulberries, tennis balls, carlines, fences, cups.

A descriptive and ironic poem

A descriptive and ironic poem (always in lowercase letters), suspended between Larkin and Auden. Here is Essay on Mosquitoes, exemplary in this sense: «as if suddenly all the letters / had detached themselves from the newspaper / and were like a swarm in the air; // they stand like a swarm in the air, / without giving even bad news, / precarious muses, skeletal pegasus, // they whisper only to themselves; made / of the last wisp of smoke, when / the candle goes out”. Wagner recently received the “Città di breaking latest news – Sinestetica 2023” award.

«The happy moment – ​​explains the poet originally from Hamburg, resident in Berlin – is my latest book: a collection of prose written on various occasions, including some poetry lessons on authors such as Dylan Thomas, Inger Christensen and Eugenio Montale, studies of much admired poets such as Keats (buried, of course, in Rome), speeches of thanks and praise. The title of the work is dedicated to photography and the attraction it exercises on a good number of writers.”

Wagner’s texts, as anticipated, are populated by objects and animals: a sort of passion for the non-human is felt. “But I hasten to add that human beings also appear in my poems (including historical figures, possible or impossible family members, and of course the lyrical self, that ever-evolving speaking mask). It is true, however, that I often enjoy taking plants, animals and inanimate objects such as a saw, a tea bag, sheets or a glass of milk as a starting point. My feeling is that, if you focus long enough on the object in question, if you let yourself be guided by your observations and the language that develops from them, this passion for the non-human will sooner or later produce a surprising vision of our whole . Even human passions in the strict sense, perhaps even more so than addressing them directly…”.

«Poet of the gaze»

Wagner has been defined by critics as a “poet of the gaze”: capable, that is, of producing a “humble” vision of the surrounding reality, knotting it with revelations and epiphanies. «I like to look at things – he continues – until a new perspective (if I’m lucky) becomes visible. And I believe that among the beauties of literature this is one of the greatest: if a poem is successful, it can change the reader (and the writer’s point of view) on a certain object, a word, a theme and itself forever and ever. , therefore, adding another aspect to the world, making it richer, possibly even producing a calming effect”. As with all current Central European authors, his poetry was in some way inspired by Hans Magnus Enzensberger, who passed away in November 2022. « It is difficult not to be influenced by Enzensberger and impossible not to admire him as a poet, critical thinker, innovator. I read Enzensberger’s poetry closely when I first began writing, marveling at the wit, the boldness, the breadth of subject matter, and I can clearly see how and where I learned from him. It should be added that Enzensberger served as a role model with his monumental achievements as an anthologist and also as a translator. Speaking of other points of reference, however, I have been inspired by English-language, British and American poets; names would include Dylan Thomas, WH Auden, Wallace Stevens, Elizabeth Bishop, Ted Hughes and Seamus Heaney…”