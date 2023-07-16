Home » Jane Birkin, actress and singer who became a “timeless icon”, died
Jane Birkin, actress and singer who became a "timeless icon", died

Jane Birkin, actress and singer who became a "timeless icon", died

Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, the French Ministry of Culture and local media reported on Sunday.

The British-born star was famous for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Her songs notably included the steamy Je t’aime moi non plus.

The ministry tweeted that Birkin died on Sunday. He hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”

French media outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris. Le Figaro published that she had health problems in recent years that prevented her from acting and her public performances became rare.

BFM TV said Birkin suffered a minor stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.

A return to acting in May has been postponed, the French broadcaster said, quoting the singer as saying she needed a little more time and promising her fans she would see them again in the fall.

In addition to the musical milestone noted above, Jane Birkin was a successful actress in the ’70s, a decade in which she starred in comedies by Claude Zidi and Michel Audiard.

His first roles were in two films that won prizes at the Cannes Film Festival, Le Knack, by Richard Lester in 1965, and, above all, Blow-Up, by Michelangelo Antonioni, in 1967.

See also  Corpse in a field in the Bolognese area, the carabinieri are investigating - Emilia-Romagna

On the other hand, at the end of the 1980s, she performed in a series of concerts in Paris interpreting the repertoire that Gainsbourg had written for her.

And in 2016 he starred in La femme et le TGV, an Oscar candidate for best short film that year.

Regarding his personal life, the French media recalled that Birkin had a daughter from his first marriage to the composer John Barry, named Kate, who died in 2013.

With Serge Gainsbourg, meanwhile, he had Charlotte, in 1971.

According to Le Parisien, between 1980 and 1992 she formed a couple with director Jacques Doillon, with whom she had another daughter, Lou.

Born in London on December 14, 1946, Jane Birkin was the daughter of a soldier and a famous English actress, Judy Campbell, for which she was in direct contact with cinema since childhood, her biographers highlight.

