Jang Nara and Son Ho-Joon Star in New Korean Drama “My Happy Ending”

The highly anticipated Korean drama “My Happy Ending” is set to premiere on December 31 on the Hami Video platform, starring popular actors Jang Nara and Son Ho-jun. Both actors previously worked together in the drama “The Confession” 6 years ago, and they have reunited to play a couple once again in this new psychological thriller.

Directed by Cho Soo-won, known for his work on popular dramas such as “Pinocchio” and “30 But Still 17”, the drama promises to be a gripping and intense watch. Jang Nara has revealed that the drama features many intense emotional scenes, making it physically demanding for her. Despite the challenges, she expressed her excitement for the script and the opportunity to bring her character to life on screen.

At a recent press conference for the drama, director Cho Soo-won praised Jang Nara for her dedication and performance, emphasizing the difficulty of the role she portrays in the series. Both Jang Nara and Son Ho-jun opened up about their experiences during filming, with Son Ho-jun expressing his affection for his character and the dynamic between the two actors on set.

The drama’s plot revolves around the lives of Seo Cai-won, played by Jang Nara, the CEO of a lifestyle furniture company and an internet celebrity, and her husband Heo Soon-young, portrayed by Son Ho-jun, a designer and professor of industrial design. Behind their seemingly perfect family life lies a dark undercurrent, leading to a psychological thriller about betrayal and the pursuit of success.

As the premiere date approaches, fans of both actors and Korean dramas are eager to tune in and witness the on-screen chemistry between Jang Nara and Son Ho-jun. With a mix of intense emotions and complex character dynamics, “My Happy Ending” promises to be a must-watch series as it premieres on the Hami Video platform.

