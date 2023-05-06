Home » Janja’s coronation dress stylist explains the concept
Entertainment

Janja’s coronation dress stylist explains the concept

by admin
Janja’s coronation dress stylist explains the concept

This Friday (5), she also opted for another Brazilian brand for her orange dress, on a visit to the British Prime Minister

Julius Boll

First Lady Janja Silva accompanied President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the coronation of Charles III, this Saturday (6th), in London. At the ceremony, she wore a completely red tile wool dress, handmade, accompanied by a cape. The piece was produced exclusively for Janja, according to stylist Rafaella Caniello.

The clothing making process was carried out by her in partnership with stylist Rita Lazzarotti. According to Rafaella, Janja is very participatory in creating her looks. “She gives her opinion on the color, on the length, she shows the models she feels good wearing. Janja is a very light person, has a strong opinion and knows how to listen”, she explains.

The stylists’ biggest concern was to make the first lady suitable for the ceremony. “It is a very specific dress code, and even so, we need to represent her personality”, reinforces Rafaella, pointing out that it was a custom-made dress, with no similar models for sale.

Janja’s clothes are by Neriage. This Friday (5), she also opted for another Brazilian brand – PRINTING, from Belo Horizonte – for her orange dress, on a visit to the British Prime Minister.

See also  Two naked scenes of "Stewardess Cui Huicheng" in "Dark Glory" sparked controversy! There is no need for VS to show the relationship between the characters, and "Hui Cheng's double" appears in the cast list - KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

You may also like

Azul launches new flights to meet the holiday...

BTG sets up fund to buy warehouses from...

Understand copyright, forgery and artwork experts

SCAR SYMMETRY – Another song “Chrononautilus” released

Bringing together 4 performances of 9 opera musicals...

DEATH RAY VISION – Neues Album „No Mercy...

Solid State Logic Live and dBTechnologies Support the...

GLORYHAMMER – Weitere Single „Holy Flaming Hammer Of...

The law of choosing good-looking dresses for girls...

A NEW CHAPTER – Convince with a single

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy