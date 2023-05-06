Janja’s coronation dress stylist explains the concept

This Friday (5), she also opted for another Brazilian brand for her orange dress, on a visit to the British Prime Minister

Julius Boll

First Lady Janja Silva accompanied President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the coronation of Charles III, this Saturday (6th), in London. At the ceremony, she wore a completely red tile wool dress, handmade, accompanied by a cape. The piece was produced exclusively for Janja, according to stylist Rafaella Caniello.

The clothing making process was carried out by her in partnership with stylist Rita Lazzarotti. According to Rafaella, Janja is very participatory in creating her looks. “She gives her opinion on the color, on the length, she shows the models she feels good wearing. Janja is a very light person, has a strong opinion and knows how to listen”, she explains.

The stylists’ biggest concern was to make the first lady suitable for the ceremony. “It is a very specific dress code, and even so, we need to represent her personality”, reinforces Rafaella, pointing out that it was a custom-made dress, with no similar models for sale.

Janja’s clothes are by Neriage. This Friday (5), she also opted for another Brazilian brand – PRINTING, from Belo Horizonte – for her orange dress, on a visit to the British Prime Minister.