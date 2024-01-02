January begins with increases in buses, subways, trains and taxis: how much each transport increases

He first day of 2024 began with a new increase that already governs bus fares in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), leaving a minimum ticket cost in $76.92 and a maximum of $105.45.

It is worth remembering that the increase today, January 1, will not be the only increase since there will be another adjustment in exactly one month, on the first day of February. In addition, the regularization of the service frequency was confirmed.

With these values, the Minimum bus fare increases almost $24 and will be in effect throughout the first month of 2024.

How much will each bus ticket cost per section?

The ticket to travel in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs will be as follows:

The minimum ticket (between 0 and 3 kilometers) will cost $76.92; Section from 3 to 6 km: $85.69; Section from 6 to 12 kilometers: $92.28; Trips from 12 to 27 km: $98.89; More than 27 km: $105.45.

The Government confirmed that The 55% discount will remain in force for beneficiaries of the Social Rate of the SUBE cardthat is, the minimum ticket becomes $34.61.

These increases were decided after a meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferrarothe Secretary of Transportation, Franco Mogetta and representatives of bus companies, who announced the decision to increase the minimum ticket in the AMBA to $77.

Subways, taxis and trains also increase

Another point that was decided is that For January 15, there will be an increase of 45.32% in the train ticket between CABA and the province of Buenos Aires.

On the other hand, On January 15, the City Government will have a hearing to define taxi rateswhat they are expected to have a 50% increase, applicable between January and March. The last update was in November, when an increase in the 25% which corresponded to the second tranche of increases – also 50% – agreed for October and the penultimate month of the year. Thus, the lowering of the flag will cost $657 and $854, respectively.

Finally, The subway fare will rise 56% at the beginning of 2024, and the increase will be in two sections: it will go from 80 to 110 pesos in the first days of January, and to $125 in February.

The increases are part of the package announced by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, which also includes increases in VTV, metered parking and urban highway tolls. While, the Premetro will start costing $38.50 starting January 5.

