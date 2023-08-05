Japan easily beats Norway; Spain will play the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan scored their 14th goal in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Saturday, conceding the first of their career by beating Norway 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

While Spain thrashes Switzerland and will play the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time.

Hinata Miyazawa consolidated her position as the tournament’s top scorer with her fifth goal, which sealed the victory for the Japanese on 81 minutes.

Risa Shimizu scored in the 50th minute after Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s own goal on 15 minutes opened the scoring for the Japan in their fourth straight victory in the competition.

Guro Reiten’s superb header for Norway in the 21st minute put the game on the scoresheet and ended Japan’s brilliant defensive performance.

With five goals, the 23-year-old Miyazawa equaled the record of any Japanese player at a World Cup. Homare Sawa had five in 2011 when Japan won the tournament and took the Golden Boot.

“We knew Norway was going to play to their strengths, but our players worked hard,” said Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda. “We made several adjustments in the second half and it was good that they led to goals and the win. If we are number one, we will know it if we keep winning. We’ll find out in the end.”

Norway and Japan had met once at the World Cup, in 1999, when Norway won 4-0. Current Norwegian coach Hege Riise scored one of the four goals on that occasion.

Japan will now face the winner of the duel between Sweden and the United States.

For its part, Spain crushed Switzerland 5-1 with two goals from Aitana Bonmatí.

The Spaniards responded with a resounding thrashing to their 4-0 loss to Japan in the last game of the group stage.

The Spanish coach, Jorge Vilda, made several changes after the setback against Japan. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was left on the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll made her senior team debut. The five changes that the strategist made in total to the starting eleven paid off and the team dominated the match.

Switzerland were one of three teams not to have conceded a goal in the group stage, but went into half-time trailing 4-1.

