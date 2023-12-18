Japanese Actor Kasumi Arimura Dating King & Prince Member 6 Years Younger

Japanese Actor Kasumi Arimura Reportedly Dating Younger Member of Idol Group

December 18, 2023 – The 30-year-old Japanese actor Kasumi Arimura is reportedly dating a member of the idol group King & Prince who is 6 years younger than her, according to Japanese media.

Takahashi Kaito, the member of King & Prince, is said to be in a relationship with Arimura, and neither agency of either party has denied the matter.

The news was first reported by “Female SEVEN,” which stated that Arimura and Takahashi became close when they played siblings in the 2020 series “Sister Lover,” and their relationship blossomed after the filming.

Sources revealed that during the filming of “Sister Lover,” Arimura frequently used cute stationery to express her gratitude to others, including writing to everyone involved in the production. This is said to have brought her closer to Takahashi, as they exchanged contact information during this time and began to interact in a natural way.

According to reports, after King & Prince’s fifth anniversary event in Tokyo last month, Takahashi immediately returned to his high-end apartment to meet with Arimura.

When asked about the relationship, Arimura’s agency stated, “The two have maintained a good relationship after starring in a TV series together.” Likewise, Takahashi’s agency commented, “I heard that they were acting in a TV series together. Later, (Kasumi Arimura) was a senior with whom he had a very good relationship.”

Neither party denied the relationship.

The news of their relationship has caused a buzz in the entertainment industry, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the couple.