Japanese animation director "Kima Toshi" classic work "Red Pepper Paprika" is about to launch a live-action album

Japanese animation director "Kima Toshi" classic work "Red Pepper Paprika" is about to launch a live-action album

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, Amazon Studios and Hivemind will start to adapt the original novel to create a live-action series, and Cathy Yan, director of “Birds of Prey/Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn” was hired to direct.

“Red Pepper Paprika” takes dreams as the main theme, and combines science fiction elements to discuss the research machine about diving into dreams, which successfully inspired Christopher Nolan to create the well-known science fiction movie “Inception”. Director Yan Yuqian will join hands with partner Ash Sarohia to executive develop, Masi Oka and Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown will also join the production lineup.

Amazon officially declined to comment on this news, and interested readers should pay attention to future follow-up reports.

