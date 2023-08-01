Home » Japanese Antique Shop Weber Launches ‘GEEKS RULE’ Project with Iconic ‘Evangelion’ T-Shirt Series
Japanese Antique Shop Weber Launches 'GEEKS RULE' Project with Iconic 'Evangelion' T-Shirt Series

Japanese Antique Shop Weber Launches ‘GEEKS RULE’ Project with Iconic ‘Evangelion’ T-Shirt Series

Title: Japanese Antique Shop “weber” Launches “GEEKS RULE” Project Honoring 90s T-Shirt Culture

[Location] – Weber, a renowned Japanese antique shop, recently unveiled its latest project, “GEEKS RULE,” following a successful physical T-Shirt exhibition at DOVER STREET MARKET GINZA. This unique initiative aims to celebrate the subculture represented by classic Japanese animation themes and preserve the iconic T-Shirts symbolic of the golden era of the 90s. Through printing, fabric, design, and rebellious inspirations, GEEKS RULE aims to pass these precious T-Shirts onto the younger generation.

The inaugural collection of GEEKS RULE revolves around the globally recognized anime series, “Evangelion.” It pays homage to the renowned franchise by incorporating the television version’s imagery, setting it apart from the common theater versions seen in modern adaptations. The touch of authenticity is certain to resonate with die-hard fans and collectors alike.

The first series of GEEKS RULE will debut at GR8 on August 5. Subsequently, it will be made available at the GEEKS RULE online store, EVANGELION STORE TOKYO-01, and EVANGELION STORE online stores. The suggested retail price for these coveted T-Shirts is set at ¥12,100 yen. Those fortunate enough to secure their purchase will possess an official collector’s item, granting them exclusive access to long-lasting vintage products.

Interested readers can find further details, including an extensive gallery and official sales information, to secure their chance at owning a piece of this extraordinary collection. Visit the official websites of GEEKS RULE, EVANGELION STORE TOKYO-01, and EVANGELION STORE online stores for more information.

Experience the nostalgia, rebellious spirit, and love for Japanese culture with GEEKS RULE’s remarkable collaboration of the 90s’ iconic T-Shirts and the legendary “Evangelion” series. Don’t miss your opportunity to indulge in these limited-edition pieces before they sell out!

