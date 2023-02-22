Home Entertainment Japanese artist Kenta Kobayashi’s online exhibition “Doorway Effect” is in progress
Entertainment

Japanese artist Kenta Kobayashi’s online exhibition “Doorway Effect” is in progress

by admin
Japanese artist Kenta Kobayashi’s online exhibition “Doorway Effect” is in progress

The famous Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi, who once worked with Virgil Abloh to create the 2019 autumn and winter series of promotional films for Louis Vuitton, is currently holding an online exhibition called “Doorway Effect” on the international online art platform Artsy. Metronom Gallery is in charge of the curation. Kenta Kobayashi’s works combine photography and painting as two mediums of artistic creation. The images recorded through photography in the real world are injected with digital painting elements to present an abstract effect.

The series Doorway Effect (Doorway Effect) exhibited on the Artsy website this time, the theme name refers to the psychological phenomenon of short-term amnesia. Human beings are sometimes easily induced to forget something, even if they just pass through a door, Doorway Effect has a chance to appear. Kenta Kobayashi hopes that through this series of works, the irregular digital painting elements will be added to the realistic landscape in the photographic works, expressing the state and feeling of human beings who are a bit lost but full of imagination. In addition, you can also purchase Kenta Kobayashi’s art works in this online exhibition. If you are interested, you can visit Artsy’s official website to learn more.

See also  Ren Changding attended Li Zhixun’s wedding before he was diagnosed, IU will be quarantined | Sun Junhao | Hong Xitian

You may also like

SSDALEY officially released the 2023 autumn and winter...

When the “Marvel Universe” encounters the law of...

Playing Fanghua’s “Water Moon Luoshen” takes the lead

“I FOUND U” new song released, Lu Yuting...

Artists of three generations, old, middle-aged and young,...

The Beijing-style period drama upgrades the youthful and...

Tomorrow, February 22nd, good fortune will be at...

Xingluo condenses into sugar and starts broadcasting Chen...

Flirting and wanting to be super cool and...

Yang Chaoyue and Xu Zhengxi’s “Heavy Purple” is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy