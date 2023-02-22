The famous Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi, who once worked with Virgil Abloh to create the 2019 autumn and winter series of promotional films for Louis Vuitton, is currently holding an online exhibition called “Doorway Effect” on the international online art platform Artsy. Metronom Gallery is in charge of the curation. Kenta Kobayashi’s works combine photography and painting as two mediums of artistic creation. The images recorded through photography in the real world are injected with digital painting elements to present an abstract effect.

The series Doorway Effect (Doorway Effect) exhibited on the Artsy website this time, the theme name refers to the psychological phenomenon of short-term amnesia. Human beings are sometimes easily induced to forget something, even if they just pass through a door, Doorway Effect has a chance to appear. Kenta Kobayashi hopes that through this series of works, the irregular digital painting elements will be added to the realistic landscape in the photographic works, expressing the state and feeling of human beings who are a bit lost but full of imagination. In addition, you can also purchase Kenta Kobayashi’s art works in this online exhibition. If you are interested, you can visit Artsy’s official website to learn more.