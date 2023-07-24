Japanese Fashion Icon Hiroshi Fujiwara Launches ‘FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY’ to Teach Non-Verbal Marketing

Reprinted from: 1626 trend selection

Original title: 6800 yuan to teach you how to make trendy brands, Hiroshi Fujiwara also started selling lessons?

※ Hiroshi Fujiwara also started selling lessons?

Hiroshi Fujiwara, the godfather of Japanese fashion, announced on social media that a teaching project called ‘FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY’ will be launched on October 11 this year. He will offer a course of ‘non-language marketing’ based on his own experience and will teach and lecture for 50 students for half a year.

‘FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY’ defines Hiroshi Fujiwara’s various highlight moments from the budding of Japanese street culture to the cooperation of modern luxury brands as ‘non-verbal marketing’ and launches a course to systematize ideas and creativity.

‘FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY’ will hold a total of 8 lectures, reviewing the different cultures Hiroshi Fujiwara came into contact with in different countries from the 1980s to the 2000s, and analyzing the cooperation behavior of GOODENOUGH, READYMADE, MEDICOM TOY, FRAGMENT DESIGN, and other brands from a marketing perspective.

This will be open to all marketers, producers, creators, apparel practitioners, publishers, media practitioners, and anyone interested in these fields.

With the opening of ‘FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY,’ Hiroshi Fujiwara said: “I don’t think I can teach anything, but maybe there are some things you can learn.”

Currently, the school’s official website is accepting applications. The deadline is September 15, and the selection results will be announced on September 27. The tuition fee is 132,000 yen, which is about 6,800 yuan. Interested friends may wish to try to register.

※YSL is selling the most expensive Vintage Tee in history

The luxury brand Saint Laurent is well known for its obsession with rock music. Recently, the official website of the brand has collected a batch of official Vintage Tees of the Nirvana band, and its high price has sparked a lot of heated discussions.

The most expensive piece of Nirvana “Incesticide” Rose Skull Tee is as high as $4,450, and the “In Utero” Anatomy Angel Tee is also as high as $2,690.

In addition, there are some popular styles, such as “Bleach” hell circle Tee, “Nevermind” smiley T-shirt, tour commemorative Tee, and Kurt Cobain’s death commemorative Tee, etc. The overall appearance is not bad, and the price ranges from 890 to 1390 US dollars.

From 2013 to 2017, Kanye, Jerry Lorenzo, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, and others took turns wearing Vintage Tee, pushing the category market to a new peak. At that time, the most popular Nirvana Vintage Tee market price was about 500-1500 US dollars.

Today, the Nirvana Vintage Tee resold by Saint Laurent is not marked with a specific year, and it is impossible to judge whether it is the first-year style. Even if it is a product of the 1990s, the price of 890-4450 US dollars is still very scary!

But after all, Saint Laurent is officially certified by luxury brands, so it doesn’t matter if it’s expensive?

※LYST released the 2023Q2 hot brand list

The well-known fashion search engine Lyst recently released a list of popular brands in the second quarter of 2023. The Spanish fashion house Loewe, headed by creative director Jonathan Anderson, unexpectedly topped the list.

In this quarter, the search volume of Loewe increased by 19%. The Anagram tank top once worn by Kylie Jenner also became the hottest item in this quarter.

In addition, Loewe signed Taeyong, Josh O’Connor, Tang Wei, Wu Lei, and Stephane Bak, the members, and captain of the Korean boy group NCT, as the latest global brand ambassadors, which attracted widespread attention.

Although Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons fell to the second place, Prada fell to the second place, but the momentum remained strong. The third Versace has risen 5 places from the previous quarter, ranking among the fastest-rising brands for the second consecutive quarter.

Its Versace La Vacanza, which it co-designed with pop superstar Dua Lipa, was well-received and posted record double-digit revenue growth. Bottega Veneta, where Daniel Lee is located, also rose to fifth place.

As for the most topical Louis Vuitton, after the new speaker Pharrell Williams settled in, it can be said to continue to occupy the media coverage. The first menswear show was star-studded, industry superstars such as Beyonce, Rihanna, and NIGO came to support the show, and the same live broadcast created a record of 775 million views on the brand’s official website.

Balenciaga, which had stayed away from the spotlight for a while due to controversial incidents, began to gradually return to the center of the stage. The recent releases of the 52nd haute couture show and the 2024 early spring vacation series both showed that Demna Gvasalia has shifted her focus to pure clothing design. With the upper bodies of Michelle Yeoh, Isabelle Huppert, Alton Mason, and others on the Cannes 2023 red carpet, the brand’s ranking this quarter rose two places to sixteenth.