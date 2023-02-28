Japanese female singer Kurosaki Maon died of illness at the age of 35

Kurosaki Mason’s official account issued a statement saying,Singer Kurosaki Maon died of illness on February 16 at the age of 35.

Kurosaki Mason has sung theme songs for animations such as “Magic Forbidden Book Catalogue”, “Shakugan no Shana”, “Tokyo Raven”,It is a youthful memory for countless people.

It is understood that she announced the suspension of activities on September 19, 2021 due to physical discomfort. According to personal social media information, Mason Kurosaki also shared the announcement of participating in a live event on March 11 on February 14, which shows that her death was very sudden.

acting experience:

Year 2008

In January, he became popular after singing in his own name at Dear Stage in Akihabara, Tokyo, Japan.

year 2010

Sing the ending song collection of the TV animation “School of the Dead” and release the first album “HOTD” for official debut. In October, he played two pre- and post-credits songs for the TV animation “Magical Forbidden Book Catalog II”, and the lyrics were well received to match the world view of the work. Inspired by Minami Kuribayashi’s anime song, aiming to become an anime singer, she sang “Tsubaki wa Pleasure Line” together at Animelo Summer Live2011 -rainbow-.

year 2011

In the name of MAON, they formed “ALTIMA” with fripSide’s sat and move’s motsu. The first two singles were sung as the ending theme of “Shakugan no Shana III”. Sing the ending song of the series of OVA animation “Hakuoki Yukaro”, showing another brand-new music style. In August, he made his debut at Animelo Summer Live 2011 ~rainbow~, and the audience exceeded 20,000. After that, he successively boarded Animelo Summer Live in the name of individual and group (ALTIMA). In November, he released his solo album “Butterfly Effect” for the first time.

2012

The 3rd single “HELL:ium” was released on May 9. Contains the theme song of the movie ‘リアル鬼ごっこ3･4･5’ which was made into a movie from the novel. Singing the opening theme song 黎明 -reimei- of Hakuouki Ryosuke Records, this is the first opening theme song to be sung. On October 14th, the 2nd anniversary commemorative concert was held at SHIBUYA-AX.

year 2013

The second album “VERTICAL HORIZON” was released on April 10. The limited edition of the first press includes the BD video of the 2nd anniversary concert. On April 20, he held his first concert tour in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.