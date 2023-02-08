Japanese media reports that fraudster “Luffy” was arrested, triggering protests from “One Piece” fans

No one will miss the hype. According to Japanese media reports on February 8, because the Japanese police arrested two fraudsters code-named “Luffy” yesterday, the media directly reported that “Luffy” was arrested, triggering “One Piece” Fans protested furiously, and called Oda to sue for compensation.

· On the afternoon of the 7th, the Japanese police arrested two fraudsters codenamed “Luffy”. Fuji TV, which was broadcasting the program, directly reported the arrest of “Luffy” in the rolling news at the bottom, which really attracted a lot of attention. , Of course, there is also the anger of a large number of fans of “One Piece”.

The reason is that the two scammers exchanged passwords with Luffy. After the protest, a large number of netizens blamed Fuji TV for not reporting the criminal’s real name and using “One Piece” to gain popularity.

·This move is not hypocritical for fans, because there have been a lot of rumors about the popularity of “One Piece” before, this time the negative rumors directly made fans furious, calling Oda to take action to sue for compensation.