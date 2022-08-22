The magazine “Weekly Shonen Jump” has been around for many years, and has launched numerous classic juvenile comics. Today, on August 22, the editorial department of Japanese media All About announced the latest survey results TOP3, with the theme of “Most Hopeful to Write the Movie-like JUMP Masterpiece” “, “Dragon Ball” only ranked second, and the top three did not have “One Piece”.

•The All About editorial department conducted a questionnaire survey on 450 men and women aged 10 to 69 across Japan from August 4th to 15th, covering basically all mainstream reader groups. The results are as follows:

• Third place: “Gintama”

The famous comics serialized from 2004 to 2018, and have been made into two real-life movies, the response is not bad, perhaps due to the funny fantasy theme of the work itself is more approachable.

• Second place: “Dragon Ball”

There is no need to say much about the classic comics. It used to be the enlightenment of many generations of Japanese fans. It was once made into a live-action movie by Hollywood in 2009. Unfortunately, the continuous bad reviews have greatly disappointed fans.

• 1st place: “Slam Dunk”

One of the most classic basketball-related sports comics, the author’s beautiful character drawing skills and super beautiful theme song are the reasons for attracting countless loyal fans, and the inclusion of many inspirational elements makes the work more full-fledged. The good news is that a new theater will be launched in 2022. The animated film “THE FIRST SLAMDUNK” will be released in December 2022, so stay tuned.