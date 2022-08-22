Home Entertainment Japanese media survey most hope to write the movie JUMP masterpiece “Dragon Ball” only ranks second – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Japanese media survey most hope to write the movie JUMP masterpiece “Dragon Ball” only ranks second – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Japanese media survey most hope to write the movie JUMP masterpiece “Dragon Ball” only ranks second – Japanese and Korean comics – cnBeta.COM

The magazine “Weekly Shonen Jump” has been around for many years, and has launched numerous classic juvenile comics. Today, on August 22, the editorial department of Japanese media All About announced the latest survey results TOP3, with the theme of “Most Hopeful to Write the Movie-like JUMP Masterpiece” “, “Dragon Ball” only ranked second, and the top three did not have “One Piece”.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

•The All About editorial department conducted a questionnaire survey on 450 men and women aged 10 to 69 across Japan from August 4th to 15th, covering basically all mainstream reader groups. The results are as follows:

• Third place: “Gintama”

The famous comics serialized from 2004 to 2018, and have been made into two real-life movies, the response is not bad, perhaps due to the funny fantasy theme of the work itself is more approachable.

• Second place: “Dragon Ball”

There is no need to say much about the classic comics. It used to be the enlightenment of many generations of Japanese fans. It was once made into a live-action movie by Hollywood in 2009. Unfortunately, the continuous bad reviews have greatly disappointed fans.

• 1st place: “Slam Dunk”

One of the most classic basketball-related sports comics, the author’s beautiful character drawing skills and super beautiful theme song are the reasons for attracting countless loyal fans, and the inclusion of many inspirational elements makes the work more full-fledged. The good news is that a new theater will be launched in 2022. The animated film “THE FIRST SLAMDUNK” will be released in December 2022, so stay tuned.

See also  Edison Chen posts photos of his daughter Alaia learning to ride a bike: I have to learn something new every day jqknews

You may also like

Xinghan’s splendid summer has become an explosive style,...

Violent dragons between rivalries, quarrels and amorazzi

Wang Yitai and Ai Re’s “Blowing right now”,...

Singer Chen Yuqi sings at the closing ceremony...

BTS V reaches 50 million followers on IG...

It is rumored that Ubisoft is developing the...

Traditional cultural IP film and television: the “face...

Snap collaborates with HBO Max to launch “Dragon...

‘The Last of Us’ First Trailer Unveiled –...

Interesting, inspiring, truth-seeking, speculative wisdom, and creating a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy