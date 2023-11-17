Japanese Musician KAN (Kazu Kimura) Passes Away at 61 After Battling Kerr Diverticular Cancer

KAN, Japanese Musician Famous for “Love Will Win,” Dies at 61

The iconic Japanese musician KAN, known for his immensely popular song “Love Will Win” (爱は胜つ), has tragically passed away at the age of 61. KAN, whose real name is Kimura Kazu, succumbed to Kerr diverticular cancer on November 12, after battling the illness for some time.

Last fall, KAN sought medical attention after experiencing prolonged abdominal pain and received the devastating news of his cancer diagnosis. As a result, he was forced to cancel his planned tour. Despite his illness, KAN remained committed to his art and even shared his thoughts about watching The Beatles’ music video with his fans on Twitter as recently as November 7.

The news of KAN’s passing was confirmed by his management agency UP-FRONT CREATE, who released a statement on their official website. The company expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported KAN throughout his life and confirmed that only close relatives would participate in the vigil and farewell ceremony.

KAN had a successful career spanning 36 years, having debuted as a singer-songwriter in 1987. Despite his illness, he continued to pursue his artistic endeavors and was determined to resume his performing arts activities. In October, he even traveled to Paris, where he had studied abroad, in an effort to stay connected to his passion for music and performance.

The loss of KAN has deeply saddened his fans and the music industry. His legacy as a talented musician and his unwavering dedication to his craft will be remembered and cherished by many.

KAN’s impact on the Japanese music scene and his contributions to the industry will be celebrated and remembered for years to come.

