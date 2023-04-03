[Kyodo News Agency, April 3]Ryuichi Sakamoto, a world-renowned Japanese musician and member of the “Yellow Magic Orchestra” (YMO), died on March 28 at the age of 71. The funeral has been held within the confines of relatives.

Sakamoto is a native of Tokyo and graduated from Tokyo University of the Arts Graduate School. In 1978, he formed YMO with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi as the keyboard player. Electronic music made with synthesizers became a hit and toured the world.

He played a Japanese military officer in Nagisa Oshima’s film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” and was responsible for producing the film’s music. Sakamoto, who produced music for the film The Last Emperor, became the first Japanese to win an Oscar for Best Original Score in 1988 and a Grammy in 1989. He has since moved to New York, USA. His music has also been covered by Michael Jackson.

Sakamoto announced in July 2014 that he had throat cancer, and in January 2021 he said he was being treated for rectal cancer. Afterwards, it was confirmed that it had metastasized to the lungs, and tumor resection was performed in October and December of the same year. In December 2022, Sakamoto held an online concert. He said: “Physical strength is difficult to support to complete the live concert. In this form, let everyone enjoy the performance. Perhaps this is the last time.” (End)