Japanese outdoor brand Goldwin creates exclusive clothing for virtual hiking group "Alpine Codex Group"

Japanese outdoor brand Goldwin creates exclusive clothing for virtual hiking group “Alpine Codex Group”

The Japanese professional outdoor functional brand Goldwin has recently planned a very special cooperation with the American publishing house and creative unit Actual Source – first, a fictitious hiking group called “Alpine Codex Group” is injected into the clothing of Actual Source Creativity and Goldwin’s years of outdoor expertise.

Inspired by the Alpine Codex Group’s team uniforms, these products include sweatshirts and hoodies featuring images of collaborations with artist SHINKNOWNSUKE, three-layer jackets and travel hats with GORE-TEX fabrics, and reinforced arch supports The C3fit compression socks and drawstring slacks and more. Although the name is specially made for outdoor travel, in fact most of the products in this series can still be used for skiing or winter protection, and its fashionable blue, black and white series are also quite suitable for daily wear.

Goldwin x Actual Source “Alpine Codex Group” will be on sale at 12 pm Eastern Time on January 31; a Pop-up Store will also be opened at Gallery Commune, Shibuya, Tokyo.

Gallery Commune
1-18-7 Nishihara, Shibuya City,
Tokyo 151-0066, Japan

