Japanese street basketball brand ballaholic has launched different plans recently. After opening its first overseas flagship store in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong last month, it officially launched its 10th anniversary clothing series this time. December 22 of this month is the 10th anniversary of the brand. For this reason, Japanese officials specially created three clothing items with this series of numbers, including 10th Zip Shorts, 10th Tank Top, and 10th Cool Long Tee. The whole series takes the retro style as the main axis, presents “12-22” in classic fonts, and prints the ballaholic logo to indicate its identity. There are green, pink, dark blue, and white colors to choose from.

It is worth mentioning that the manager Yoshikazu Tanamachi deliberately integrated the photos taken around the world in the past five years and collected them into a photobook, and selected multiple photos from them to create several limited edition T-Shirts. He expressed the hope that through the photos, he could share the streetball atmosphere and the joy of solidifying with the public. Ballaholic’s 10th anniversary clothing series has landed in ballaholic stores and brand online stores, interested readers please pay attention.

