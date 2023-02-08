–

Japanese supermodel Hikari Mori serves as Bulgari brand ambassador

Hikari Mori (Mori Star) is a well-known Japanese model. She is deeply influenced by diverse aesthetics and cultures in her daily work. Her maternal grandmother is the late fashion designer Hanae Mori (Mori Hideki). Renowned in the fashion industry for her use of butterflies in her creations, Hanae Mori was also the first Asian female designer to join the Association of Haute Couture in Paris.

Hikari Mori (Mori Star) has a strong focus on sustainability and diversity thanks to her career as a model. In 2022, as an entrepreneur, she founded tefutefu, a company dedicated to supporting the creation of a new culture for the future. In 2022, she won two honors: the BVLGARI AVRORA AWARDS Bulgari “Shining Glory” award and the FIGARO JAPON “Business With Attitude” award.

Bulgari is delighted to welcome Hikari Mori into the Bulgari family.

BVLGARI Bulgari

BVLGARI, a subsidiary of the LVMH Group, was established in Rome in 1884. As a well-known Italian jewelry family and master of colored gemstones, Bulgari is well-known all over the world for its Italian style and exquisite craftsmanship. Bulgari is now well-known in the international market by opening a retail network in shopping areas around the world and creating a complete diversified product service line from jewelry, watches, accessories, perfumes to boutiques and hotels.

Bulgari firmly believes that through innovating the present, practicing corporate social responsibility and giving back to nature and society, the company will achieve sustainable future development, which can be seen from the many cooperations Bulgari has reached in the field of charity.