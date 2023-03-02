Japanese voice actor Takahashi Liyi’s first solo concert reminds: Otaku remember to take a bath!

Renowned Japanese voice actress and singer Rie Takahashi held her first solo concert last Sunday. It’s an exciting time for fans. In order to prepare fans, she personally created an infographic with various reminders for fans.

Interestingly, apart from small reminders like “Don’t forget to bring your wallet!” (bring money for sister),The image also includes “Make sure you wash your body beforehand so your smell doesn’t bother other people!”

Takahashi Liyi has no malicious intentions: in many gatherings such as exhibitions, competitions and concerts, body odor problems do seriously affect the experience of other participants. And Liyi Takahashi also provided many other health suggestions, such as how to wear a mask correctly, and remember to wear earplugs if you are worried about ear damage.

The reaction of most fans is also very friendly, expressing that they will adopt the suggestion sincerely. Some fans who noticed the “shower” reminder said “I will definitely wash it clean”, and some people said that they were amused by such a clear pointing out the problem of body odor.

In fact, in addition to Li Yi Takahashi, Comiket, a Japanese fan exhibition, also had public service advertisements before, reminding people to remember to get in the rain before participating in the exhibition, or use other methods to cover up body odor.